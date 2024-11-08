It's flannel season.
You've likely seen flannel apparel resurfacing in new collections from your favorite retailers, from L.L. Bean to Abercrombie & Fitch, REI and beyond. The comfortable, warm and outwardly autumnal fabric is an inevitable wardrobe staple this time of the year, and we're scoping out the best of the latest flannel options for men.
For example, Amazon has noted that the COOFANDY Men's Flannel Shirt is one of its "Products on the Rise," and it's conveniently available in 10 colors, including black and green plaid as well as blue, light brown and more.
L.L.Bean's Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt has a 4.7-star rating and more than 17,000 reviews, and the brand's website boasts that it "outcozies all other flannel."
"At first touch, you’ll understand why customers keep coming back for these exclusive shirts, season after season."
Whether you're shopping for yourself or want to gift the men in your life a new flannel for the holidays, continue below to shop our picks.
COOFANDY Men's Flannel Shirt Jacket
Shop this flannel "on the rise" at Amazon in one of ten colors.
- $43.99 to $47.99
- Amazon
Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt, Traditional Fit
This L.L.Bean shirt is "made from the softest, longest-lasting Portuguese flannel, in the widest range of 100% authentic Scottish tartans."
- $49.95
- L.L.Bean
Flannel Shirt Jacket
Style this flannel jacket with a long-sleeve tee, jeans and boots.
- $64
- $80
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Patagonia Fjord Flannel Shirt - Men's
This Patagonia shirt is made with 100% organic cotton brushed flannel. It features two chest patch pockets and a shirttail hem that can be tucked in or worn untucked.
- $119
- REI
Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel
This is the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's Men's Button-Down Shirts category. It has a 4.6-star rating and more than 89,000 reviews.
- $34.99
- Amazon
KUHL Dillingr Flannel Shirt - Men's
KUHL's Dillingr Flannel Shirt has a high 4.6-star rating and it's under $100.
- $89
- REI
Flint and Tinder The Cabin Flannel in Blue Plaid
Gift Dad, grandpa, your brother or your friend this Flint and Tinder plaid flannel shirt for the holidays. It is available in sizes XS to 3XL.
- $168
- Huckberry
Outerknown Flannel Blanket Shirt in Deep Olive Los Feliz Plaid
Outerknown's Flannel Blanket Shirt "resists wrinkling," making it perfect for fall travel and adventures.
- $168
- Huckberry
Super Brushed Flannel
For the guy who already has plenty of plaid. This brushed flannel shirt "is crafted with a little stretch and 3-ply yarns for added texture, then super-brushed to provide comfort and warmth," according to Faherty's website. And don't worry, it comes in plaid, too.
- $168
- Faherty
CQR Men's All Cotton Flannel Shirt
For under $50, this CQR shirt on Amazon makes a great white elephant or Secret Santa gift.
- $34.98 to $37.98
- Amazon
Men's Traditional Fit Flagship Flannel Shirt
Don't miss out on this Lands' End flannel shirt while it's on sale! Shop it in 20 colors and in various size ranges, including Regular, Tall and Big and Tall.
- $32.47 - $51.96
- $64.95 - $64.95
- Lands' End
The Normal Brand Mountain Regular Fit Flannel Button-Up Shirt
The Normal Brand's flannel shirt features long sleeves with button cuffs and a spread collar.
- $128
- Nordstrom
Brooks Brothers Supersoft Flannel Button-Down Shirt
This 100% cotton shirt is "cut with a little extra room through the chest and body for comfort."
- $128
- Nordstrom