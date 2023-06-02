There's so much thought that goes into all the details of a wedding -- including how to style the wedding party.

While we often see a single color or style as a theme for bridesmaid dresses, Emily Forrest, director of communications at Zola, says many couples are now opting for a mix-and-match look.

"When couples mix and match wedding party attire, it’s such a lovely way to let the wedding party show off their individuality," Forrest said in an email to "Good Morning America." "It's cost-effective, less conventional and it can actually be one of the most unique design aspects of the wedding! It really adds to the authenticity of the theme and vibe that the couple getting married is going for."

To accomplish the mix-and-match look in a cohesive way, Forrest recommended choosing a color palette and creating a guide for the members of the wedding party. In addition to color, mixed fabrics are another way to achieve your desired look.

"While the options are endless (satin, chiffon, charmeuse, taffeta), couples really should just stick to one or two so it's not too distracting," Forrest said.

Forrest also added that brides can help their bridesmaids shop for dresses by organizing a shopping day or by supplying photos and suggested stores.

And why should bridesmaids be excited about this trend? "What better situation could there be than to have the opportunity to pick an outfit you love and wear it twice or even more? As someone who’s been a bridesmaid several times, that’s a dream situation! For me personally, it can be a big boost in confidence because I have the option to wear what I feel comfortable in," Forrest said.

We've rounded up various bridesmaid dresses you can shop as part of your mix-and-match look (and re-wear as a wedding guest again later!). Check it all out below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Mix-and-match floral dresses

We love the idea of mixing and matching floral patterns within a similar color palette for cohesion.

Reformation Jayde Dress
Reformation

Reformation Jayde Dress

Price: $378   From: Reformation

Shop Now

Reformation Nadira Dress Es
Reformation

Reformation Nadira Dress Es

Price: $278   From: Reformation

Shop Now

Mango Ruffled floral dress
Mango

Mango Ruffled floral dress

Price: $59.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

V. Chapman Carmen Corset Front-Slit Ruffled Gown
Anthropologie

V. Chapman Carmen Corset Front-Slit Ruffled Gown

Price: $585   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

WAYF Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
Bloomingdale&#39;s

WAYF Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

Price: $148   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

Reformation Jasen Dress
Reformation

Reformation Jasen Dress

Price: $348   From: Reformation

Shop Now

Line &#38; Dot Lisette Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Bloomingdale&#39;s

Line & Dot Lisette Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Price: $187   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

AQUA &#38; Kristopher Brock Floral Print Poplin Cutout Back Maxi Dress - 100% Exclusive
Bloomingdale&#39;s

AQUA & Kristopher Brock Floral Print Poplin Cutout Back Maxi Dress - 100% Exclusive

Price: $168   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

Mix-and-match ruffle dresses

Pick a fun detail, like ruffles, and have your bridesmaids mix and match the rest.

The Bar Henri Gown
Revolve

The Bar Henri Gown

Price: $498   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Lovers and Friends Bobbit Gown
Revolve

Lovers and Friends Bobbit Gown

Price: $328   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Mango Ruffles slit dress
Mango

Mango Ruffles slit dress

Price: $159.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

Mango Floral ruffled dress
Mango

Mango Floral ruffled dress

Price: $139.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

Mac Duggal Ieena for Mac Duggal Ruffled Asymmetrical Halter Dress
Anthropologie

Mac Duggal Ieena for Mac Duggal Ruffled Asymmetrical Halter Dress

Price: $398   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Birdy Grey Hannah Empire Dress
Birdy Grey

Birdy Grey Hannah Empire Dress

Price: $99   From: Birdy Grey

Shop Now

Mix-and-match black dresses

Mixed-and-matched black dresses are a great option for a formal wedding. Mix-and-match lighter fabrics for an outdoor wedding.

Birdy Grey Alex Convertible Dress
Birdy Grey

Birdy Grey Alex Convertible Dress

Price: $99   From: Birdy Grey

Shop Now

V. Chapman Lily Ruched &#38; Ruffled Stretch Midi Dress
Anthropologie

V. Chapman Lily Ruched & Ruffled Stretch Midi Dress

Price: $365   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Dynamite V-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress
Dynamite

Dynamite V-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress

Price: $139.95   From: Dynamite

Shop Now

BHLDN Cali Satin Cowl-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Anthropologie

BHLDN Cali Satin Cowl-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Price: $168   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Nookie Trinity Halter Gown
Bloomingdale&#39;s

Nookie Trinity Halter Gown

Price: $279   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

PRETTYGARDEN Women&#39;s Summer Long Formal Satin Dress Mock Neck Sleeveless Side Slit
Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Long Formal Satin Dress Mock Neck Sleeveless Side Slit

Price: $41.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Sau Lee Noah Gown
Revolve

Sau Lee Noah Gown

Price: $550   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Mix-and-match satin dresses

Pick a single type of fabric with a general color hue and have your bridesmaids mix and match their favorites.

Birdy Grey Lisa Long Dress
Birdy Grey

Birdy Grey Lisa Long Dress

Price: $99   From: Birdy Grey

Shop Now

Birdy Grey Cindy Dress Curve
Birdy Grey

Birdy Grey Cindy Dress Curve

Price: $99   From: Birdy Grey

Shop Now

Dynamite Halter Neckline Maxi Dress
Dynamite

Dynamite Halter Neckline Maxi Dress

Price: $119.95   From: Dynamite

Shop Now

PRETTYGARDEN Women&#39;s 2023 Summer Satin Dress
Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Summer Satin Dress

Price: $40.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

BHLDN Elsie Straight-Neck Satin A-Line Gown
Anthropologie

BHLDN Elsie Straight-Neck Satin A-Line Gown

Price: $248   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

BHLDN Ruby Twist Halter Satin Gown
Anthropologie

BHLDN Ruby Twist Halter Satin Gown

Price: $248   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Pretty Lavish Bridesmaid Keisha cowl neck satin maxi dress in sage green
ASOS

Pretty Lavish Bridesmaid Keisha cowl neck satin maxi dress in sage green

Price: $153   From: ASOS

Shop Now

Mix-and-match pastel dresses

A mix-and-match pastel palette is ideal for spring and summer.

Ronny Kobo Selina Strapless Bow Midi Dress
Anthropologie

Ronny Kobo Selina Strapless Bow Midi Dress

Price: $598   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Lovers and Friends Hattie Gown
Revolve

Lovers and Friends Hattie Gown

Price: $298   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Mac Duggal Tiered Plissé Lace-Up Flutter-Sleeve Column Gown
Anthropologie

Mac Duggal Tiered Plissé Lace-Up Flutter-Sleeve Column Gown

Price: $498   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Katie May Surreal Gown
Revolve

Katie May Surreal Gown

Price: $250   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Norma Kamali Women&#39;s Diana Gown
Amazon

Norma Kamali Women's Diana Gown

Price: $193.93 to $215   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Ronny Kobo Angel Plunge V-Neck Chiffon Gown
Anthropologie

Ronny Kobo Angel Plunge V-Neck Chiffon Gown

Price: $568   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Mac Duggal Pleated Long-Sleeve Cutout A-Line Gown
Anthropologie

Mac Duggal Pleated Long-Sleeve Cutout A-Line Gown

Price: $498   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Katie May Secret Agent Gown
Revolve

Katie May Secret Agent Gown

Price: $295   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Susana Monaco One Shoulder Dress
Revolve

Susana Monaco One Shoulder Dress

Price: $248   From: Revolve

Shop Now