There's so much thought that goes into all the details of a wedding -- including how to style the wedding party.
While we often see a single color or style as a theme for bridesmaid dresses, Emily Forrest, director of communications at Zola, says many couples are now opting for a mix-and-match look.
"When couples mix and match wedding party attire, it’s such a lovely way to let the wedding party show off their individuality," Forrest said in an email to "Good Morning America." "It's cost-effective, less conventional and it can actually be one of the most unique design aspects of the wedding! It really adds to the authenticity of the theme and vibe that the couple getting married is going for."
To accomplish the mix-and-match look in a cohesive way, Forrest recommended choosing a color palette and creating a guide for the members of the wedding party. In addition to color, mixed fabrics are another way to achieve your desired look.
"While the options are endless (satin, chiffon, charmeuse, taffeta), couples really should just stick to one or two so it's not too distracting," Forrest said.
Forrest also added that brides can help their bridesmaids shop for dresses by organizing a shopping day or by supplying photos and suggested stores.
And why should bridesmaids be excited about this trend? "What better situation could there be than to have the opportunity to pick an outfit you love and wear it twice or even more? As someone who’s been a bridesmaid several times, that’s a dream situation! For me personally, it can be a big boost in confidence because I have the option to wear what I feel comfortable in," Forrest said.
We've rounded up various bridesmaid dresses you can shop as part of your mix-and-match look (and re-wear as a wedding guest again later!). Check it all out below!
Mix-and-match floral dresses
We love the idea of mixing and matching floral patterns within a similar color palette for cohesion.
Reformation Jayde Dress
Price: $378 • From: Reformation
Reformation Nadira Dress Es
Price: $278 • From: Reformation
Mango Ruffled floral dress
Price: $59.99 • From: Mango
V. Chapman Carmen Corset Front-Slit Ruffled Gown
Price: $585 • From: Anthropologie
WAYF Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
Price: $148 • From: Bloomingdale's
Reformation Jasen Dress
Price: $348 • From: Reformation
Line & Dot Lisette Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Price: $187 • From: Bloomingdale's
AQUA & Kristopher Brock Floral Print Poplin Cutout Back Maxi Dress - 100% Exclusive
Price: $168 • From: Bloomingdale's
Mix-and-match ruffle dresses
Pick a fun detail, like ruffles, and have your bridesmaids mix and match the rest.
The Bar Henri Gown
Price: $498 • From: Revolve
Lovers and Friends Bobbit Gown
Price: $328 • From: Revolve
Mango Ruffles slit dress
Price: $159.99 • From: Mango
Mango Floral ruffled dress
Price: $139.99 • From: Mango
Mac Duggal Ieena for Mac Duggal Ruffled Asymmetrical Halter Dress
Price: $398 • From: Anthropologie
Birdy Grey Hannah Empire Dress
Price: $99 • From: Birdy Grey
Mix-and-match black dresses
Mixed-and-matched black dresses are a great option for a formal wedding. Mix-and-match lighter fabrics for an outdoor wedding.
Birdy Grey Alex Convertible Dress
Price: $99 • From: Birdy Grey
V. Chapman Lily Ruched & Ruffled Stretch Midi Dress
Price: $365 • From: Anthropologie
Dynamite V-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress
Price: $139.95 • From: Dynamite
BHLDN Cali Satin Cowl-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Price: $168 • From: Anthropologie
Nookie Trinity Halter Gown
Price: $279 • From: Bloomingdale's
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Long Formal Satin Dress Mock Neck Sleeveless Side Slit
Price: $41.99 • From: Amazon
Sau Lee Noah Gown
Price: $550 • From: Revolve
Mix-and-match satin dresses
Pick a single type of fabric with a general color hue and have your bridesmaids mix and match their favorites.
Birdy Grey Lisa Long Dress
Price: $99 • From: Birdy Grey
Birdy Grey Cindy Dress Curve
Price: $99 • From: Birdy Grey
Dynamite Halter Neckline Maxi Dress
Price: $119.95 • From: Dynamite
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Summer Satin Dress
Price: $40.99 • From: Amazon
BHLDN Elsie Straight-Neck Satin A-Line Gown
Price: $248 • From: Anthropologie
BHLDN Ruby Twist Halter Satin Gown
Price: $248 • From: Anthropologie
Pretty Lavish Bridesmaid Keisha cowl neck satin maxi dress in sage green
Price: $153 • From: ASOS
Mix-and-match pastel dresses
A mix-and-match pastel palette is ideal for spring and summer.