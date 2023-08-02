MOB Beauty just introduced packaging that is not made to last.
The vegan beauty brand is now offering biodegradable and recyclable packaging for everything from lipstick to blush.
Their "earth-first biodegradable packaging" can be recycled at home or composted and their refills can be recycled by the Pact Collective, a nonprofit that works to recycle beauty and wellness packaging, according to the company.
Below, MOB Beauty co-founder Alisha Gallagher answers all of our questions about the brand and packaging.
What is MOB Beauty?
"MOB Beauty is a mission-first brand, formed by beauty industry vets with an ambitious goal to help re-shape our industry for the better by pushing the boundaries of high performance clean, vegan, cruelty-free and plastic-free formulas and packaging that's better for our planet," Alisha Gallagher told "Good Morning America."
Why make biodegradable packaging?
"We've been making packaging that lasts a very long time for product that is used for a very short time, which has to stop," Gallagher said. "Our new biodegradable packaging can be recycled, but it can also be discarded where it will break down to nutrient rich dirt. We make it easy to be sustainable when discarding your beauty packaging."
Do the products work as well as others?
"Absolutely. We have our own labs, deep roots in research and development, and formulate all of our products clean, vegan and cruelty-free and to meet the standards of pro-artists," Gallagher said. "We never compromise on product quality. Our biodegradable packaging is sleek and functional and is designed to be durable and last for the length of product inside."
July 27, 2023
What changes do you want to see in the beauty industry?
"We have a waste crisis in our industry due to the long-standing, traditional way beauty packages have been designed," Gallagher said. "We must move to packaging that's better for our planet and re-frame what luxury means. Sustainable packaging should become the new luxury."
Why should people buy from MOB Beauty?
"Great product quality, consciously formulated clean, vegan, cruelty-free and plastic-free with beautiful textures and skin care-packed formulas all housed in the most earth-friendly packaging available in beauty," Gallagher added.
