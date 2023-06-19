Forever 21 has launched a home line just in time to send your not-so-little-one off to college.
The new line, available exclusively at JCPenney, includes bedding, pillows and adorable bath mats.
Scroll down to shop these dorm room essentials starting at $17.99.
Pillows and throws
Forever 21 Peace Square Throw Pillow
Price: $60 • From: JCPenney
Forever 21 Sonja Faux Fur Ombre Throw
Price: $60 • From: JCPenney
