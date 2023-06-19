Forever 21 has launched a home line just in time to send your not-so-little-one off to college.

The new line, available exclusively at JCPenney, includes bedding, pillows and adorable bath mats.

PHOTO: Forever 21 Samantha Comforter Set.
Forever 21
Forever 21 Samantha Comforter Set.

Scroll down to shop these dorm room essentials starting at $17.99.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Pillows and throws

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Forever 21 Peace Square Throw Pillow
Forever 21

Forever 21 Peace Square Throw Pillow

Price: $60   From: JCPenney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Forever 21 Sonja Faux Fur Ombre Throw
Forever 21

Forever 21 Sonja Faux Fur Ombre Throw

Price: $60   From: JCPenney

Shop Now
Editor's Picks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Forever 21 Avocado Throw Pillow
Forever 21

Forever 21 Avocado Throw Pillow

Price: $50   From: JCPenney

Shop Now

Bath

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Forever 21 Peachy Clean Bath Rug
Forever 21

Forever 21 Peachy Clean Bath Rug

Price: $42   From: JCPenney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Forever 21 Daisy Shower Curtain
Forever 21

Forever 21 Daisy Shower Curtain

Price: $34   From: JCPenney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Forever 21 Hanging Toiletry Kit
Forever 21

Forever 21 Hanging Toiletry Kit

Price: $26   From: JCPenney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Forever 21 Black Checkboard Bath Wrap
Forever 21

Forever 21 Black Checkboard Bath Wrap

Price: $34   From: JCPenney

Shop Now

Bedding

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Forever 21 Leo Reversible Comforter Set
Forever 21

Forever 21 Leo Reversible Comforter Set

Sale: $49.99 to $59.99 58% SavingsJCPenney

Original: $120 to $145
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Forever 21 Cooling Microfiber Patterned Sheet Set
Forever 21

Forever 21 Cooling Microfiber Patterned Sheet Set

Sale: $19.99 to $29.99 50% to 60% SavingsJCPenney

Original: $50 to $60
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Forever 21 Samantha Comforter Set
Forever 21

Forever 21 Samantha Comforter Set

Sale: $49.99 to $59.99 58% SavingsJCPenney

Original: $120 to $145
Shop Now

Decor

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Forever 21 Blake Floral Tapestry
Forever 21

Forever 21 Blake Floral Tapestry

Sale: $17.99 33% SavingsJCPenney

Original: $27
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Forever 21 Smiley Sunflower Vintage Tapestry
Forever 21

Forever 21 Smiley Sunflower Vintage Tapestry

Sale: $17.99 33% SavingsJCPenney

Original: $27
Shop Now