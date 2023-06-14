Packing for vacation? It may be time to turn in your old toiletry and cosmetic bag and get a new one for all of your necessities.
We're rounding up newly released and bestselling cosmetic bags from Amazon, including the WLLWOO corduroy makeup bag, the No. 1 new release in its category.
There's also the BAGSMART water-resistant hanging toiletry bag, a No. 1 bestseller with four zippered compartments that hold bottles upright. It has 4.8 out of 5 stars and over 43,000 ratings.
Plus, check out Conair's travel makeup bag with a gold-tone metal zipper and a clear pencil case "for easy access to small items, like your credit cards or identification."
Check out these and more below!
