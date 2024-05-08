Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on clever solutions.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Pain Care Labs, Sophistiplate, and more. The deals start at just $7 and are up to 62% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Pain Care Labs: Pain Relief
Power over pain with Pain Care Labs. Invented by a physician-scientist, their award-winning drug-free solutions are portable and wearable, providing muscle, joint and post-surgical pain relief on contact. Options include the VibraCool Easy-Fit for elbow/wrist, which relieves muscle or joint pain, using CryoVibration therapy for overuse from activity or injury. VibraCool Plantar treats foot pain from muscle restriction and temporarily relieves minor pain from other foot problems. Options are also available for the hip/neck/back/shoulders, knee/ankle and lower extremities. Ice packs and instant hot packs are also available. Limit two per order. Shipping is $7.95.
- $12.50 - $120
- $25 - $300
- Valid: 05/08/2024 to 05/09/2024
- •
- Pain Care Labs
AnySharp: Knife Sharpeners, Scissors & Knife Set
Restore virtually any knife safely and hands-free with AnySharp. By using a few light strokes, the knife is as sharp as new in seconds. The suction base enables the sharpener to stay put on the surface while also keeping your hands safe. These sharpeners work on serrated and non-serrated knives. The 5-in-1 Multifunction Scissors and 5-Piece Knife Set is also available. Shipping is $5.33.
- $7 - $47.50
- $14 - $95
- Valid: 05/08/2024 to 05/09/2024
- •
- AnySharp
Negg Egg Products: Egg Peelers
Snap, shake, season and serve! Negg is an American-made product that solves the nasty problem of egg shells. Simply add a little water, your egg and snap on the cap. Peeling eggs has never been this easy or fun. This deal includes two Negg peelers and a set of four seasonings: Classic, Curry, Cajun and Smoky Ham. Limit five sets per order. Free shipping!
- $23 + FREE SHIPPING
- $48
- Valid: 05/08/2024 to 05/09/2024
- •
- Negg Egg Products
Sophistiplate: Disposable Tableware Sets
Spend less time doing the dishes and more time with your loved ones at your next event. Sophisiplate’s Instagram-worthy disposable tableware will leave your guests stunned that it’s made of paper! Say goodbye to bland disposable tableware and hello to sophistication with Sophistiplate’s carefully curated tablescapes. These premium-quality disposable plates, napkins and utensils are not only stylish but also durable, capable of handling even the most elaborate meals with grace. Shipping is $6.99.
- $29 - $43
- $58 - $86
- Valid: 05/08/2024 to 05/09/2024
- •
- Sophistiplate
Limitless Innovations: Tech Gadgets
Limitless Innovations is passionate about bringing you the top in tech. Boost any USB-enabled device from anywhere with the Limitless compact, powerful, and universal portable power items. ChargeHub 3-in-1 Vehicle Emergency Multi-Tool allows you to keep your devices charged on-the-go and can also be used as a window glass breaker and seatbelt cutter in the event of an emergency. The PowerTrio Alarm Clock has a 2-setting alarm and 9-mode adjustable night light. It also has a built-in backup battery for peace of mind that your alarm will still sound during a power outage. The TouchLight can power up your mobile device and also has a built-in mini flashlight. Limit six units per order. Shipping is $4.95.
- $10 - $30
- $20 - $80
- Valid: 05/08/2024 to 05/09/2024
- •
- Limitless Innovations
Infinity Clips: Necklace Chain Shortener
With Infinity Clips, you can adjust the lengths of your favorite necklace chains to match your outfit and style. Is your necklace slipping into the top of your shirt? Do you prefer a choker-length style to go with that stunning dress? Do you love the look of layering and need to get your chains to fall just right? Just attach the Infinity Clip at your desired length and you have the perfect necklace for every outfit. Infinity Clips are available in two sizes for easy temporary shortening of necklace chains up to 2.5mm thick. They work great with box chains, cable chains, rope chains and more. Get the exclusive patented design in silver, 18K gold, or rose gold-plated brass with elegant crystals and a safety clasp. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $13 - $17.50
- $26 - $35
- Valid: 05/08/2024 to 05/09/2024
- •
- Infinity Clips
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Power Steam Pro: Steamer Set (6-Pieces)
Easily press and deodorize fabrics quickly with the Power Steam Pro, a handheld steamer that works both on hanging and flat garments. No more struggling with the ironing board, running the dryer on repeat, or going to work a wrinkled mess. The 2-in-1 design also includes a facial/vaporizer attachment to be used as a facial steamer to help cleanse and moisturize skin while eliminating common ailments such as sinus problems. Lightweight and super durable, this steamer is ideal for home and travel. Free shipping!
- $48 + Free Shipping
- $100
- Valid: 05/08/2024 to 05/19/2024
- •
- Power Steam Pro
Rockflowerpaper: Blu Bags, Tea Towels, Sports Towel and Dish Cloths
Go eco-friendly with everyday products from rockflowerpaper, whose mission is to create beautiful products that reflect and benefit our planet and its people. Their bestselling Blu Bags hold up to 50 pounds and roll up with an elastic band for quick and easy storage when not in use. Featuring sporty prints for an active summer, this assortment also offers coording tea towels, an absorbent sports towel and a set of six dish cloths, all made from recycled plastic bottles.
- $11.50 - $19
- $19 - $36
- Valid: 05/08/2024 to 05/19/2024
- •
- Rockflowerpaper
Amaranth Vase: Smart Floral Vase
Nurture your beautiful flower bouquets in three easy steps – simply twist, drain, and trim to keep your flowers fresh and vibrant for a longer time. The innovative design allows you to twist the vase at the midsection to drain the old water and then take it one step further and twist the vase again to remove the bottom and expose the floral stems to trim. Unlike a traditional glass or ceramic vase, the Smart Floral Vase is chip, crack and shatter resistant.
- $24
- $40
- Valid: 05/08/2024 to 05/19/2024
- •
- Amaranth Vase
KeySocks: No-Show Socks
Go for the no-sock look. Keysocks are knee-high and low-cut no-show socks that stay in place and out of sight. Keysocks can be worn with any style of shoe, from sneakers and booties to flats and high heels, all while keeping the top of your feet bare for a sleek no-sock look without the annoyance of them falling down in your shoe. This assortment features singles made for every shoe in standard and plus sizing, and a bundle for kids, too!
- $6.50 - $8.50
- $13 - $17
- Valid: 05/08/2024 to 05/19/2024
- •
- KeySocks
Dreamland Baby: Dream Sound Machine & Night Light
Help little ones drift off to sleep with the Dream Sound Machine & Nightlight. Designed to soothe to sleep with sounds of ocean waves, rain, brown noise, and more. The seven dimmable lights in custom and comforting colors help create a peaceful sleep space.
- $20
- $49
- Valid: 05/08/2024 to 05/19/2024
- •
- Dreamland Baby