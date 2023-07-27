Keeping your family cool this summer might be top of mind right now.

As summer days and nights are warming up across the country, there are other ways to beat the heat than just relying on AC units.

To take some of the strain off your budget, we scoured the internet to find affordable products to help you chill out -- literally -- during a heat wave.

From a neck fan that is easy to wear to a cooling pad for you furry friends, below are 14 products that will help you beat the heat this summer.

Bedding

Marlow Pillow
Brooklinen

Marlow Pillow

Price: $65   From: Brooklinen

Marlow Pillow Protector
Brooklinen

Marlow Pillow Protector

Price: $26.10 9% Savings
Original: $29

Original: $29
SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Topper
Amazon

SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Topper

Price: $39.99 25% Savings
Original: $53.99

Original: $53.99
Self-care

LotFancy Ice Face Mask
Amazon

LotFancy Ice Face Mask

Price: $9.99   From: Amazon

SweatBlock Clinical Strength DRIBOOST Antiperspirant Wipes
Amazon

SweatBlock Clinical Strength DRIBOOST Antiperspirant Wipes

Price: $19.99   From: Amazon

Portable Neck Fan with an Extra Back Fan
Amazon

Portable Neck Fan with an Extra Back Fan

Price: $32.99 5% Savings
Original: $34.99

Original: $34.99
Home

Rabbit Frozen Cocktail Silicone Tumbler
Amazon

Rabbit Frozen Cocktail Silicone Tumbler

Price: $24.99 16% Savings
Original: $29.99

Original: $29.99
Camping Fan with LED Lantern
Amazon

Camping Fan with LED Lantern

Price: $27.99 44% Savings
Original: $49.99

Original: $49.99
Hydro Flask Accessory Reusable Water Bottle Carrier Holder
Amazon

Hydro Flask Accessory Reusable Water Bottle Carrier Holder

Price: $39.95   From: Amazon

Fashion

MISSION Cooling Bucket Hat
Amazon

MISSION Cooling Bucket Hat

Price: $25.06   From: Amazon

Go-Dry Cool Odor-Control Mesh Core Polo Shirt for Men
Old Navy

Go-Dry Cool Odor-Control Mesh Core Polo Shirt for Men

Price: $19.99   From: Old Navy

Pets

The Green Pet Shop Cool Pad Dog & Cat Bed Cover
Chewy

The Green Pet Shop Cool Pad Dog & Cat Bed Cover

Price: $19.99   From: Chewy

ALL FOR PAWS Chill Out Ice Bandana
Amazon

ALL FOR PAWS Chill Out Ice Bandana

Price: $14.99   From: Amazon

