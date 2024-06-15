As the summer starts to creep in, it's the perfect time to plan some fun and creative activities with your kids.
To help you get started, we turned to craft expert Lindsey Peers for three delightful DIY projects that are easy, entertaining, and perfect for kids of all ages.
From saltwater painting, where kids can watch their art come to life with a magical touch, to creating a vibrant popsicle sponge garland that adds a pop of color to any space and even a hula hoop relay that promises to get everyone moving and laughing—these activities are sure to make this summer unforgettable.
Shop the supplies below and get ready for some crafty fun!
Saltwater color painting
This is such a great activity that appeal to all ages! When you use salt with watercolors the color expands in a really cool way.
It is a great science and art combined and almost like magic.
You can use construction paper or popsicle sticks as the base. Glue on cardstock or watercolor paper your cone or your stick.
Then use your paintbrush to paint on glue in the shape of your sweet summery treat. Next sprinkle on the kosher salt on top of the glue.
Finally, painy watercolor on top of the salt! Watch the color expand and grow. It looks just like the real thing!
Popsicle sponge garland
These are incredibly easy to make and absolutely adorable with countless fun uses! Start by selecting sponges in vibrant summer colors.
Use scissors to poke a small hole in the bottom of each sponge. Insert a popsicle stick into the hole and push it in securely. To create a garland for decoration, thread twine or embroidery string onto a sewing needle and carefully poke it through the top portion of each sponge (adults only).
Alternatively, use these sponge popsicles as table decor; they make excellent party favors that guests can take home and use for cleaning.
Family hula hoop relay race
Games that get everyone up and moving are always a hit! An old-fashioned relay race with a hula theme is a fantastic choice.
Divide your family or party guests into two teams, and at the starting point for each team, place a hula hoop, a lei, and a grass skirt.
Designate a finish line, and have each team member, one at a time, dress in the hula attire, hula hoop to the finish point and back, remove the lei and grass skirt, and tag the next team member.
The first team to finish wins! This game is sure to bring lots of laughs and create photo-worthy moments.