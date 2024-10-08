Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are an excellent opportunity to snag great products at unbeatable prices.
Whether you're looking for household essentials, tech gadgets, beauty buys or gifts for the holiday season, there's no shortage of items under $25 that deliver big on value.
Top items include everything from discounts on the #1 bestselling sports bra and pullover sweatshirt in women's apparel to Laneige's viral lip mask.
Keep reading to see all 25 of our tops picks under $25 to shop during Prime Big Deal Days.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
SEEN ON TV || 40% OFF OR MORE || $100 OR LESS || APPLE || BEAUTY || CHRISTMAS DECOR || ESSENTIALS || FASHION || GMA FAVORITES || HALLOWEEN || HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS || KITCHEN & HOME || LAPTOPS || TECH || TOYS
Home deals under $25
MRS. MEYER'S CLEAN DAY Hand Soap, Made with Essential Oils, Apple Cider, 12.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 3)
- $11.49
- $20
- Amazon
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber 3-Piece Bed Sheet
- $11.09
- $13.99
- Amazon
AmazonFresh 80 Ct. K-Cups, French Vanilla Flavored Medium Roast
- $21.35
- $30.27
- Amazon
Tech deals under $25
Beauty deals under $25
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourish, Hydrate, Vitamin C, Murumuru & Shea Butter, Antioxidants, Flaky, Dry Lips
- $16.80
- $24
- Amazon
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Hydrate, Glossy, Lightweight, Moisturize & Tint with Shea Butter
- $13.30
- $19
- Amazon
Fashion deals under $25
AUTOMET Womens Sweatshirts Half Zip Cropped Pullover Fleece Quarter Zipper Hoodies Fall outfits Clothes Thumb Hole
- $23.99
- $52.99
- Amazon
THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra Longline Wirefree Padded with Medium Support
- $18.39
- $26.99
- Amazon