The 2025 Oprah Daily Travel O-Wards are here, your ultimate guide to smarter, more stylish travel.
Oprah Daily editors tested piles of gear on trips across the globe to find the best in luggage, cozy sets and high-tech accessories, all with equal focus on function and flair.
Creative director Adam Glassman shared the team's must-haves with "Good Morning America," including Oprah's favorite SPANX set and a genius neck pillow.
Check it out below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Carry-on luggage: Hardshell
American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Expandable Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Slate Blue, Carry-on
- $53.99
- $89.99
- Amazon
Carry-on luggage: Soft-sided
This soft-sided, stylish and spacious luggage is complete with exterior pockets.
Best hair tools bag
This heat-resistant hair tools bag is built to organize all your styling tools in one compact, foldable case.
KUSSHI Hair Tools Bag - Neoprene Hair Tools Travel Bag & Hair Accessories Organizer Case
- $71.20
- $89
- Amazon
Best adapter set
A slim, powerful adapter with global plugs, Apple "Find My" technology and multiple USB-C ports. Plus, it is under $100.
Best comfy travel set
This comfy set from Spanx is Oprah-approved. The AirEssentials line has a dreamy, drapey fabric that looks luxe even after long flights.
Amazon luggage sets
This lightweight and colorful set is under $100. Plus, the bright orange color is ideal for easy ID at baggage claim.
Coolife Luggage 4 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell Lightweight TSA Lock
- $169.99
- $199.99
- Amazon
Best tote bag
Durable and classic, this is an everyday essential that can also make for a thoughtful, personalized gift.
Best neck pillow
This neck pillow inflates in 10 seconds, deflates even quicker and supports a range of neck sizes.
Best travel wrap
This travel wrap triples as a blanket, shawl and scarf on the go.
Best audio adapter
This audio adapter is Bluetooth-enabled and lets you connect your headphones to in-flight entertainment with ease.
MEE audio Connect Air in-Flight Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter Adapter for up to 2 AirPods
- $49.99
- Amazon