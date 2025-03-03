The 2025 Oscars red carpet was a true runway for trends that can be translated into real life.
This year, metallics dazzled, fiery reds dominated and bows were out in numbers, adding a timeless elegance.
Meanwhile, this year men embraced an edge with leather tailoring, often accented with brooches, redefining modern elegance.
If you are looking for a way to make a statement of power dressing or add a playful element to your day-to-day basics, there are a handful of ways to take inspiration from these high-fashion moments.
Whether it’s a metallic top, a red knit dress for the office or a subtle bow added to a statement jacket -- these trends below are easy to recreate at H&M and beyond.
Trend 1: Bows
Both oversized and delicate bows added a romantic touch to a handful of Oscar looks, making them the perfect detail to incorporate into blouses, hair accessories or evening wear.
Trend 2: Fiery reds
Fiery reds stole the show, proving that bold scarlet hues are a true power move on and off the carpet.
Trend 3: Men's leather and satin
Leather suits and outerwear for men really had a moment on Sunday's red carpet. Men's fashion also saw a modern twist on statement brooches that helped add personality to a more tailored look.
Trend 4: Metallics and sequins
From liquid gold to shimmering silver, metallics truly lit up the Oscars 2025 red carpet, making a case for adding a touch of shine to your wardrobe with a statement top like this one from H&M.