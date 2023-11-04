One of the biggest hurdles parents face is making sure they and their children get enough rest during those challenging formative years.

To help you navigate those choppy waters, Parents has published its 2023 Kids' Sleep Awards, a plethora of products and advice to get your little ones down for the night.

Using a panel of judges, rigorous real-life testing and vetting from sleep experts, Parents narrowed down its list from more than 100 options on the market right now. Below, you'll find eight of those winners, conveniently separated by which age bracket benefited the most.

For the whole family

Amazon Canopy Nursery Humidifier $150 Amazon "This compact humidifier includes embedded sensors that monitor humidity levels, allowing it to turn on and off when necessary," Parents writes, noting it creates "less worry for you. "It hydrates rooms up to 500 square feet, has a 36-hour run time, and -- perhaps most conveniently -- its components are all dishwasher-safe." Shop Now

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Woven Textured Grommet Blackout Curtain Panel, Black $19.98 Walmart Blocking out light pollution is a great way to get better shut-eye and, as Parents point out, they can also help block noise! Shop Now

For babies

Walmart ErgoPouch White Noise Machine Drift away $54.95 Walmart Parents loves this portable white noise machine because it holds its charge for 48 hours, has three LED light settings and will never go above the American Academy of Pediatrics-recommended noise level of 50dB. The AAP also recommends that parents keep them far away from infants as possible, setting the volume at the lowest setting and keeping the duration of use short. Shop Now

Amazon The Ollie Swaddle - Helps to Reduce The Moro (Startle) Reflex - Made from a Custom Designed Moisture-Wicking Material $69 Amazon Calling it a "tried-and-true classic," Parents loves the moisture-wicking material of the Ollie and its ability to grow with your baby, so you're not stuck buying multiple sizes. Shop Now

For toddlers

Amazon Cloud b Calming Mini Nightlight Star Projector | Gentle Brightness | 3 Colors | 1 Constellation | Auto-Shutoff | Dream Buddies Ella The Unicorn $24.99 Amazon For a nightlight and stuffed animal in one, try this adorable option that ranks high for toddlers due to a 45-minute shutoff feature and three "buddies" to choose from. Shop Now

Amazon Hiccapop Inflatable Toddler Travel Bed with Safety Bumpers $84.92 Amazon Parents loves how easy this is for travel, as well as the convenient, 30-second setup. Shop Now

For big kids

Amazon Vekkia Amber Rechargeable 7 Led Eye-Care Book Light $15.99 Amazon 70 hours of charge time and a lack of potentially harmful blue light makes for a more restful nighttime reading experience with this book light. Shop Now