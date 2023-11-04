One of the biggest hurdles parents face is making sure they and their children get enough rest during those challenging formative years.
To help you navigate those choppy waters, Parents has published its 2023 Kids' Sleep Awards, a plethora of products and advice to get your little ones down for the night.
Using a panel of judges, rigorous real-life testing and vetting from sleep experts, Parents narrowed down its list from more than 100 options on the market right now. Below, you'll find eight of those winners, conveniently separated by which age bracket benefited the most.
For the whole family
Canopy Nursery Humidifier
- $150
- Amazon
"This compact humidifier includes embedded sensors that monitor humidity levels, allowing it to turn on and off when necessary," Parents writes, noting it creates "less worry for you. "It hydrates rooms up to 500 square feet, has a 36-hour run time, and -- perhaps most conveniently -- its components are all dishwasher-safe."
Better Homes & Gardens Woven Textured Grommet Blackout Curtain Panel, Black
- $19.98
- Walmart
Blocking out light pollution is a great way to get better shut-eye and, as Parents point out, they can also help block noise!
For babies
ErgoPouch White Noise Machine Drift away
- $54.95
- Walmart
Parents loves this portable white noise machine because it holds its charge for 48 hours, has three LED light settings and will never go above the American Academy of Pediatrics-recommended noise level of 50dB. The AAP also recommends that parents keep them far away from infants as possible, setting the volume at the lowest setting and keeping the duration of use short.
The Ollie Swaddle - Helps to Reduce The Moro (Startle) Reflex - Made from a Custom Designed Moisture-Wicking Material
- $69
- Amazon
Calling it a "tried-and-true classic," Parents loves the moisture-wicking material of the Ollie and its ability to grow with your baby, so you're not stuck buying multiple sizes.
For toddlers
Cloud b Calming Mini Nightlight Star Projector | Gentle Brightness | 3 Colors | 1 Constellation | Auto-Shutoff | Dream Buddies Ella The Unicorn
- $24.99
- Amazon
For a nightlight and stuffed animal in one, try this adorable option that ranks high for toddlers due to a 45-minute shutoff feature and three "buddies" to choose from.
Hiccapop Inflatable Toddler Travel Bed with Safety Bumpers
- $84.92
- Amazon
Parents loves how easy this is for travel, as well as the convenient, 30-second setup.
For big kids
Vekkia Amber Rechargeable 7 Led Eye-Care Book Light
- $15.99
- Amazon
70 hours of charge time and a lack of potentially harmful blue light makes for a more restful nighttime reading experience with this book light.
Bearaby Kids Weighted Blanket - Chunky Knit Blanket - Organic, Breathable, and Calming - Hand-Knit - Machine Washable for Easy Maintenance - (Moonstone Grey, 8 lbs)
- $169
- Amazon
For older kids only (as weighted blankets are not recommended for babies or toddlers and should never exceed 10% of an older child's body weight, according to the AAP), the calming effect of a weighted blanket can have a calming effect and "wraps around your little one like a hug," says Parents.