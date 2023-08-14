The bestselling Philips Norelco Shaver 3800 is now on sale at Amazon.
Right now, for under $65, you can shop the Philips shaver for yourself or a loved one who needs it. It's the No.1 bestseller in Men's Rotary Shavers on Amazon, with 4.5 stars and over 35,000 positive reviews.
According to its product description on Philips' website, this shaver "follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave." It features a five-directional pivot for an efficient shave with a smooth finish.
Plus, you can use it wet or dry: "Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave," Philips' website reads.
We also love that you can get 60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge. The shaver makes a great gift, too, so grab it today and save it for an upcoming birthday or holiday present.
Check out the deal below!
