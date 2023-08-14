Samsung's T7 Shield External Solid State Drive is currently 56% off.
The portable drive, great for photographers, content creators, gamers and beyond, is now just $69.99 on Amazon. It has a 4.8-star rating, over 5,000 positive reviews, and is available in three colors: beige, blue and black.
According to its product description on Samsung's website, this product is "tough, fast, and compact."
"The all-new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance," the description states.
Moreover, the Samsung T7 shield is compatible with PCs, Macs, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. It also allows you to "transfer massive files in seconds," according to Samsung's website.
