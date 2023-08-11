Looking for a kitchen upgrade? We've got you covered.
Right now, shop deals on both Ninja's mini air fryer and its professional countertop blender.
The air fryer is currently under $50 -- 50% off its original price. It has a 4.7-star rating and over 14,000 positive reviews on Amazon.
According to its product description, this mini air fryer is perfect for small snacks, like french fries and small meals. There is a quick-set timer and it's easy to clean with its nonstick cooking basket and nonstick crisper plate.
Additionally, the Ninja BL610 Professional 72 Ounce Countertop Blender is on sale for 25% off its original price. The blender also has a 4.7-star rating and over 47,000 positive reviews. Its extra large capacity is great for whipping up frozen drinks or smoothies as well as crushing through ice and pulverizing whole fruits and vegetables.
The pitcher of the blender is dishwasher safe, too, so you can clean it with ease.
Between both of these deals, you'll be set to experiment with new seasonal recipes and prep meals your family are sure to enjoy.
Be sure to shop these deals while they last!
