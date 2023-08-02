Leaving home for the first time is exciting for most students, but it's also easy to catch the homesick blues.
One way to combat that feeling is to make your dorm feel like a comfortable, stylish and fun place to live. Luckily, Amazon has plenty of affordable, fun ways to do exactly that!
Special touches like customizable LED lighting and a shiny disco ball diffuser erase the blandness that's common in dorms, while accents like the daisy pillow below double up as useful and cute accents that lend personality to your room.
Since space is likely an issue, you can also snag the BedShelfie to add another work area without leaving the comfort of your bed, where you can snuggle up with your new, ultra-soft cow-print blanket. And don't forget about organizational tools: The makeup caddy you'll see below is ideal for keeping brushes, pens, or whatever else you need within easy reach.
Keep scrolling to see some of our top-selling favorites that will elevate your dorm decor, all for less than $50.
REEMEER LED Lights for TV Led Backlight
Price: $9.99 • From: Amazon
BedShelfie Bedside Shelf for Bed & Top Bunk
Price: $39.99 • From: Amazon
MIUOPUR Makeup Organizer for Vanity, Large Capacity Desk Organizer with Drawers for Cosmetics
Price: $19.99 • From: Amazon
