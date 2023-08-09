From ceremony to celebration, Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington are meticulously planning a perfect personalized wedding day that, according to Porowski, "feels like a reflection of both of them."
The "Queer Eye" star chatted with "GMA" to divulge some of his best wedding planning tips and decor must-haves that you can now shop on Etsy.
"Planning for a wedding is such a great exercise for communication in relationships because you have to compromise on so much," Porowski said. "It's been an opportunity for us to lean into overcommunication to stay on the same page of how we want our day to flow."
"The point of the day is for it to be a reflection of both of us, that's why working with Etsy and leaning into what doesn't feel 'cookie cutter' was really important to our wedding planning process," he added.
Porowski shared that there are certain areas of the wedding that they will splurge on -- such as food, custom wax seals on thank you notes and more.
Additionally, Porowski lended advice to those who might be tightening up their wedding budget to think about any opportunity to repurpose products to be used after your wedding day.
For example, the couple's dog, Neon, will sport a pet tuxedo that can be worn again for a Halloween gathering or a party down the road.
Further, when asked how Neon will be involved in the big day, the couple said they have not made any final decisions yet but Porowski joked "making Neon the officiant might not be possible."
"You never know what details your guests are going to pick up on," he said. "It's a day to celebrate our love and Etsy has made it so easy to help us make our guests feel special."
From save-the-date cards to personalized cufflinks, we have rounded up some of Porowski and Harrington's picks below that can now be a part of your special day as well.
Scroll on to check it out.
