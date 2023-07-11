Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here!

During this "Christmas in July" shopping holiday, Prime members can save on laptops, household essentials, apparel, beauty products and much more.

Prime Day Kitchen Picks

Feast your eyes on the product deals below that will elevate your kitchen game.

Countertop Appliances

Ninja Air Fryer Max XL
Price: $99.99 37% SavingsAmazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, Machine for Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, Gelato, Ice Cream &#38; Frozen Drinks, 2 Quart
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, Machine for Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, Gelato, Ice Cream & Frozen Drinks, 2 Quart

Price: $69.99 29% SavingsAmazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System, 72 oz. Pitcher, 8-Cup Food Processor, 16 oz. Single Serve Cup
Ninja Mega Kitchen System, 72 oz. Pitcher, 8-Cup Food Processor, 16 oz. Single Serve Cup

Price: $119.99 40% SavingsAmazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container, Black
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container, Black

Price: $299.95 45% SavingsAmazon

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater

Price: $259.99 31% SavingsAmazon

SodaStream E-TERRA Bundle Sparkling Water Maker, CO2 cylinders, reusable carbonating bottles, and bubly drops flavors
SodaStream E-TERRA Bundle Sparkling Water Maker, CO2 cylinders, reusable carbonating bottles, and bubly drops flavors

Price: $129.99 35% SavingsAmazon

Cookware

Ninja NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set
Ninja NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set

Price: $329.99 37% SavingsAmazon

Other Kitchen Essentials

Farberware Easy to use pro Pump Salad Spinner, 6.6 quart
Farberware Easy to use pro Pump Salad Spinner, 6.6 quart

Price: $19.45 41% SavingsAmazon

SMIRLY Wooden Cutting Board Set with Storage
SMIRLY Wooden Cutting Board Set with Storage

Price: $59.99 25% SavingsAmazon

Wildone Mixing Bowls Set of 5, Stainless Steel Nesting Bowls with Khaki Lids
Wildone Mixing Bowls Set of 5, Stainless Steel Nesting Bowls with Khaki Lids

Price: $45.99 17% SavingsAmazon

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium 14 Piece Knife System with Block and Built-in Sharpener
Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium 14 Piece Knife System with Block and Built-in Sharpener

Price: $289.99   From: Amazon

Zulay Handheld Milk Frother for Lattes
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother for Lattes

Price: $11.99 36% SavingsAmazon

Prime Day Home Essentials

From organization tools to new bed sheets, see below for deals on other home essentials.

Bedding

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, 2 Count
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, 2 Count

Price: $9.99 23% SavingsAmazon

4-Piece Queen Size Sheet Set - Breathable & Cooling - Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets
4-Piece Queen Size Sheet Set - Breathable & Cooling - Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets

Price: $23.98 40% SavingsAmazon

Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow
Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow

Price: $57.60 20% SavingsAmazon

Keenray Luxury Towel Warmer Bucket
Keenray Luxury Towel Warmer Bucket

Price: $116.99 22% SavingsAmazon

Cleaning

Shark AI Ultra 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with Sonic Mopping
Shark AI Ultra 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with Sonic Mopping

Price: $449.99 35% SavingsAmazon

Hilife Steamer for Clothes, Portable Handheld Design, 240ml Big Capacity
Hilife Steamer for Clothes, Portable Handheld Design, 240ml Big Capacity

Price: $28.49 22% SavingsAmazon

Shark Air Purifier Pet with True HEPA, compact size
Shark Air Purifier Pet with True HEPA, compact size

Price: $129.99 45% SavingsAmazon

Electric Bathroom Spin Scrubber Cleaning Brush with Extension Arm
Electric Bathroom Spin Scrubber Cleaning Brush with Extension Arm

Price: $52.99 33% SavingsAmazon

Home Decor

Book Vase for Flowers
Book Vase for Flowers

Price: $14.99 31% SavingsAmazon

