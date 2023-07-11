Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here!
During this "Christmas in July" shopping holiday, Prime members can save on laptops, household essentials, apparel, beauty products and much more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Prime Day Kitchen Picks
Feast your eyes on the product deals below that will elevate your kitchen game.
Countertop Appliances
Cookware
Other Kitchen Essentials
Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium 14 Piece Knife System with Block and Built-in Sharpener
Price: $289.99 • From: Amazon
Prime Day Home Essentials
From organization tools to new bed sheets, see below for deals on other home essentials.
Bedding
Cleaning
Home Decor