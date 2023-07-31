Who doesn't love a two-piece set?
The monochromatic ANRABESS two-piece sweater set features a cap-shoulder, knit pullover top and high-waisted lounge pants you can wear now and well into the fall.
This summer, you can style it with flat, chunky sandals and gold hoops. As temperatures drop, you can pair it with sneakers, cozy slippers or even winter boots. It makes an ideal outfit for travel, lounging around at home, or a day spent running errands.
- 1
- 2
- 3
The set comes in 26 colors, from a khaki and white combination to army green, grey, pink and navy blue. Sizes range from X-Small to XX-Large. Shoppers have given it 4.3 stars on Amazon and over 1,000 positive reviews.
Continue below to shop!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.