The summer heat is here, but that doesn't mean you need to compromise on your fashion choices.
The BALEAF high-rise biker short in black is an easy and flattering way to feel comfortable, cool, and stylish this summer.
The shorts are made of 87% polyester and 13% spandex. The material is stretchy and flattering but doesn't don't show any signs of "see-through" areas, according to reviewers.
These shorts have over 87,000 positive reviews and come in multiple colors and lengths -- 5 inches, 7 inches and 8 inches. If all of this wasn't enough of a selling point, the shorts have pockets that you can easily slide your cell phone or keys into if you are out and about.
Scroll on to check them out.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.