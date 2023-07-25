Searching for summer shoes? There are a bunch of deals on Amazon to choose from.

Right now, shop discounts on summer sandals, flats, wedges and more in various colors and styles fit for all of your summertime activities.

For example, take 16% off LAICIGO's braided slide sandals, 34% off Coutgo's wedge espadrilles and 45% off LAICIGO's pointed pumps.

MORE: Spring and summer sandals for women: Shop flats, heels and more

Check out all of our picks below!

Coutgo Women&#39;s Platform Wedge Sandals Espadrille Chain Slip On Casual Summer Slides, Creamy-white
Amazon

Coutgo Women's Platform Wedge Sandals Espadrille Chain Slip On Casual Summer Slides, Creamy-white

Price: $39.88 34% SavingsAmazon

Original: $60.98
LAICIGO Women&#39;s Pointed Toe Pumps Ankle Strap Buckle Chunky Block Heel Dress D&#39;Orsay Shoes, Black Suede
Amazon

LAICIGO Women's Pointed Toe Pumps Ankle Strap Buckle Chunky Block Heel Dress D'Orsay Shoes, Black Suede

Price: $36.00 45% SavingsAmazon

Original: $65.98
Coutgo Women&#39;s Chunky Round Heel Slides Square Peep Toe Slip On Single Band Comfortable Sandals, White
Amazon

Coutgo Women's Chunky Round Heel Slides Square Peep Toe Slip On Single Band Comfortable Sandals, White

Price: $40.30 19% SavingsAmazon

Original: $49.98
LAICIGO Women&#39;s Square Open Toe Heeled Sandals Block Heels Strappy Braided Backless Shoe, Camel
Amazon

LAICIGO Women's Square Open Toe Heeled Sandals Block Heels Strappy Braided Backless Shoe, Camel

Price: $37.78 19% SavingsAmazon

Original: $46.98
LAICIGO Women&#39;s Squared Open Toe Slide Sandals Braided Single Strap Leather Low Heel Flat Shoes, Brown
Amazon

LAICIGO Women's Squared Open Toe Slide Sandals Braided Single Strap Leather Low Heel Flat Shoes, Brown

Price: $32.74 11% SavingsAmazon

Original: $36.98
