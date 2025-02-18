We get it: You kicked back, relaxed, and you forgot to shop Presidents Day sales.
From appliance sales to deals for your home and your wardrobe, so many sales were happening over the long weekend. But good news: There are extended sales still going strong.
From Gap and Cozy Earth to The Home Depot, Lowe's, Ruggable and beyond, continue below to shop extended Presidents Day sales.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Extended Presidents Day sales
Fashion and beauty sales
- Keep shopping Gap's Long Weekend Event, with 40-60% off styles for the whole family. Plus, get 50% off sweaters, tees and sweats.
- J.Crew's Pre-Spring Event is still on, too: take 40% off your purchase plus an extra 50% off sale styles.
- Save up to 25% at Cozy Earth, including deals on cozy robes and 4.9-star pajamas.
- Get up to 50% off select beauty at Sephora, ending Feb. 18.
- Lands' End has issued a bonus day for its Presidents Day sale: Shop 40% off full-priced styles now.
- Enjoy an extra 30% off full-price and sale styles at adidas with code SAVE at checkout.
- Saks Fifth Avenue has new markdowns up to 40% off.
- Shop 40% off sale styles at Levi's.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Selena's Essential Eye Duo Eyeshadow Stick & Mascara Set
- $19.60
- $28
- Sephora
Tory Burch Robinson Spazzolato Leather Crossbody Bag
- $278.60
- $398
- Saks Fifth Avenue
Home and furniture sales
- Wayfair has extended its Presidents Day sale by 24 hours. Shop up to 55% off bedroom furniture, up to 55% off mirrors and décor, up to 60% off bakeware and more.
- Cozy Earth's Presidents Day sale also includes deals on bedding, bath bundles and home finds.
- Ruggable's Presidents Day sale features up to 20% off washable rugs.
- Shop up to 30% off select furniture and up to 35% off select appliances at The Home Depot. Plus, get up to 40% off select tools and accessories.
- Lowe's Deals now feature up to 40% off select major appliances, up to 45% off select vanities and more.
- Save up to 50% on mattresses during Nectar's extended Presidents Day sale.
- Saatva still has savings up to $600 online now.
- Take 35% off sitewide plus get two free pillows at Nolah.
Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Compact Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit with One 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger & Tool Bag
- $99
- $199
- The Home Depot
GE Standard-Depth 27-Cu. Feet 3 -Door French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker with water dispenser
- $1499
- $2399
- Lowe's
Tech sales
- Shop tech products still listed with their Presidents Day sale prices at Amazon.
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $179.99
- $349.99
- Amazon