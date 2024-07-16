While Prime Day sales may tend to focus on tech products, beauty and household goods, don't forget to check out deals on what Amazon first started out selling: books!
Thousands of titles will be discounted for this iteration of the semi-annual sale including cookbooks, fiction (aka plenty of great beach reads) and self-help books that encourage you to live your best life.
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, for instance, has several tomes discounted including the Mediterranean and one-pan recipe collections below.
"GMA" book club fans will find several picks on sale such as "Save What's Left" and "Pineapple Street," while plenty of other popular fiction titles -- like "Things We Never Got Over" -- offer tons of options for summery beach reads, immersive stories and more.
If you're feeling the need for an overhaul, find inspiration in helpful titles including the picks below that can assist you with everything from organizing your life and home to building your self-confidence.
Whichever direction you choose to go, starting beefing up your home library now with these Prime Day book deals.
Prime Day cookbooks
Simply Symon Suppers: Recipes and Menus for Every Week of the Year: A Cookbook
- $17.55
- $35
- Amazon
Skinnytaste Air Fryer Dinners: 75 Healthy Recipes for Easy Weeknight Meals: A Cookbook
- $12.22
- $22.99
- Amazon
Prime Day fiction books
The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires (Paperback)
- $8.75
- $16.99
- Amazon
Prime Day self-improvement books
The Art of Home: A Designer Guide to Creating an Elevated Yet Approachable Home
- $16.95
- $39.99
- Amazon
House Love: A Joyful Guide to Cleaning, Organizing, and Loving the Home You’re In
- $16.79
- $29.99
- Amazon