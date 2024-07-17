With so many Amazon Prime Day deals, where does one even begin?
We're rounding up all of the top deals on your favorite home and kitchen products, from small appliances like blenders and coffee makers to cookware essentials, decor and more.
For example, Crock-Pot has deals on slow cookers, food warmers and more, like the Large 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker for $59.99 and the electric lunch box for under $30. There's also 34% off the KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer and 36% off the 20-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Airtight Food Storage Containers with lids set.
Whether you're preparing to watch the Olympics or want to get a prime setup for football season, shop Prime Day deals on TVs, like 54% off the Hisense 100-Inch Class U7 Series ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV.
Plus, find deals on Vitamix blenders, Lavazza coffee makers, Yankee Candle candles and much more.
Check it all out below!
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
nutribullet® Pro+ 1200 Watt Personal Blender with Pulse Function SKU – Matte Black
- $75.99
- $129.99
- Amazon
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Horizon Blend Coffee by Kevin Costner, Keurig Single Serve K-Cup Pods, 10 Count (Pack of 6), Total-60-Count
- $27.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
Blind Tiger Lavender French 75 4-pack – Premium Light Floral & Citrus Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Cocktail - Award-Winning Crafted Elegance - Ready to Drink or Mix - 8.4oz Per Can
- $12.79
- $15.99
- Amazon
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Brushed Slate, 12 oz. Brew Size
- $99.99
- $189.99
- Amazon
Crock-Pot Large 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting, Black Stainless Steel, Includes Cookbook (Pack of 1)
- $59.99
- $99.99
Crock-Pot 6 Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker with Digital Timer, Stainless Steel (CPSCVC60LL-S), pack of 1
- $55.99
- $69.99
Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA-Free Airtight Food Storage Containers, 24-Piece Set, Easy for Meal Prep, Lunch & Leftovers
- $44.99
- $54.99
Rubbermaid Brilliance, BPA-Free, Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids, Set of 20 with Scoops
- $109.99
- $172.41
Lavazza Expert Coffee Classy Plus Single Serve ALL-IN-ONE Espresso & Coffee Brewer Machine
- $174.65
- $249.50
Amazon Prime Day home deals
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
- $81.99
- $123.59
- Amazon
Homedics Drift Sandscape, Kinetic Sand, Perpetual Motion Machine
- $341.18
- $599.99
- Amazon