Online retailer Quince is now selling swimwear.

The brand just launched two different styles of one-piece swimsuits along with cover-ups.

According to the brand, the swimsuits are made with premium Italian-made fabric and feature built-in cups.

Scroll down to shop the new pieces starting at $39.90.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Italian Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit
Quince

Italian Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit

Price: $49.90   From: Quince

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Italian Ruffle Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Quince

Italian Ruffle Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Price: $49.90   From: Quince

Shop Now
Editor's Picks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
100% Organic Cotton Open-Knit Cover-Up Mini Dress
Quince

100% Organic Cotton Open-Knit Cover-Up Mini Dress

Price: $39.90   From: Quince

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
100% Organic Cotton Open-Knit Cover-Up Maxi Dress
Quince

100% Organic Cotton Open-Knit Cover-Up Maxi Dress

Price: $49.90   From: Quince

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
100% Organic Cotton Open-Knit Cover-Up Crew
Quince

100% Organic Cotton Open-Knit Cover-Up Crew

Price: $39.90   From: Quince

Shop Now