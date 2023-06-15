Khloé Kardashian is making a splash in the latest Good American campaign.
The reality star and businesswoman hit the beach to showcase the brand's collaboration with Body Glove.
Good American x Body Glove features nostalgic '80s silhouettes in gold and pink.
Pieces include swim shorts, a long sleeve swim top and swim skirt.
Scroll down to shop the collection available in sizes XS to 5XL.
Take On Me Swim Shorts
Price: $109 • From: Good American
Time After Time Swimsuit
Price: $115 • From: Good American
You Got It Long Sleeve Swimsuit
Price: $145 • From: Good American
