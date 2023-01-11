Selena Gomez, Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lee Curtis and Margot Robbie all donned various ensembles from high-end designers such as Chanel and Valentino. They also showcased various beauty looks, from high ponytails to Grace Kelly-inspired glam.
As with each red carpet, we love taking makeup and hair inspiration for our own special occasions.
Below, learn how to recreate the stars' beauty, hair and nail looks, and try them at home for yourself.
Selena Gomez's high ponytail
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino started by blow drying Gomez's hair to create a smooth base. Then, she pulled the hair into a high ponytail, "leaving out her front bang area and securing the initial ponytail with a hair tie," Marino said in a press release. She then curled the base of the ponytail and secured the curls with a finishing spray.
"Then I brushed the bang area back into the ponytail with the [Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Supreme brush] to make the top of the ponytail seamless. I finished off the updo by wrapping around another band to properly secure the entire look. Lastly, I sprayed the hair with the Rene Furterer Shine Mist for extra shine to last throughout the night."
Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Professionnal Hair Dryer
Rene Furterer Style Holding Gel
Rene Furterer Style Finishing Spray
Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Supreme Paddle Hair Brush
René Furterer STYLE Shine Mist
Margot Robbie's manicure
Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Tom Bachik used essie products to create Robbie's manicure for the evening.
Essie Here To Stay Base Coat
Essie Pinks Nail Polish in Hi Maintenance
Use a single coat of Essie's polish in "Hi Maintenance."
Essie Expressie FX Nail Polish in Holo Top Coat
A thin coat of Holo Top Coat to add a little sparkle.
Essie Gel Setter Top Coat
Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil
Jessica Chastain's Grace Kelly-inspired beauty look
Jessica Chastain at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Kristofer Buckle used a variety of Charlotte Tilbury products to create Chastain's glam, including Pillow Talk mascara and lipstick as well as the new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Charlotte Tilbury Daily Glow Toner with Niacinamide
Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Firming & Plumping Facial Oil
Charlotte Tilbury Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter in Moonlit Glow
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid in 3N
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium to Full Coverage Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid in 3.5
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 2
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette - Pillow Talk
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil in Soft Brown
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk
Jamie Lee Curtis' glam
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Celebrity makeup artist Grace Ahn used Anastasia Beverly Hills products to complete Curtis' makeup look.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation in 220N
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer
Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder in Translucent
Anastasia Beverly Hills Face Palettes – All in One Bronzer, Highlighter, Blush in Italian Summer
Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Cream Blush in Pink Dahlia
Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette
Use "Sultry" on lids and lower lash line and "Noir" on eyeliner, outer corner and crease.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam II Eye Shadow Palette
Use "Incense" above crease as transition shade.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Nouveau Eyeshadow Palette
Use "Muse" (Nouveau) on the outer corners, crease, and lower lash line. Use "Lili" on the center of the lids as an eyeshadow topper.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Darkside Waterproof Liner in Black
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Brag Jet-Black Volumizing Mascara
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Precision Brow Pencil
Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner in Hazelnut
Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick in Taupe Beige
Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Lip Gloss in Peachy