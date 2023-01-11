Tuesday night, stars walked the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez, Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lee Curtis and Margot Robbie all donned various ensembles from high-end designers such as Chanel and Valentino. They also showcased various beauty looks, from high ponytails to Grace Kelly-inspired glam.

As with each red carpet, we love taking makeup and hair inspiration for our own special occasions.

Below, learn how to recreate the stars' beauty, hair and nail looks, and try them at home for yourself.

Selena Gomez's high ponytail

PHOTO: Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino started by blow drying Gomez's hair to create a smooth base. Then, she pulled the hair into a high ponytail, "leaving out her front bang area and securing the initial ponytail with a hair tie," Marino said in a press release. She then curled the base of the ponytail and secured the curls with a finishing spray.

"Then I brushed the bang area back into the ponytail with the [Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Supreme brush] to make the top of the ponytail seamless. I finished off the updo by wrapping around another band to properly secure the entire look. Lastly, I sprayed the hair with the Rene Furterer Shine Mist for extra shine to last throughout the night."

Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Professionnal Hair Dryer
Amazon

Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Professionnal Hair Dryer

Price: $109.95   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Rene Furterer Style Holding Gel
Amazon

Rene Furterer Style Holding Gel

Price: $27   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Rene Furterer Style Finishing Spray
Amazon

Rene Furterer Style Finishing Spray

Price: $34   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Supreme Paddle Hair Brush
Amazon

Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Supreme Paddle Hair Brush

Price: $29.95   From: Amazon

Shop Now

René Furterer STYLE Shine Mist
Dermstore

René Furterer STYLE Shine Mist

Price: $33   From: Dermstore

Shop Now

Margot Robbie's manicure

PHOTO: Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Tom Bachik used essie products to create Robbie's manicure for the evening.

Essie Here To Stay Base Coat
Ulta

Essie Here To Stay Base Coat

Price: $11   From: Ulta

Shop Now

Essie Pinks Nail Polish in Hi Maintenance
Ulta

Essie Pinks Nail Polish in Hi Maintenance

Price: $10   From: Ulta

Shop Now

Use a single coat of Essie's polish in "Hi Maintenance."

Essie Expressie FX Nail Polish in Holo Top Coat
Ulta

Essie Expressie FX Nail Polish in Holo Top Coat

Price: $10   From: Ulta

Shop Now

A thin coat of Holo Top Coat to add a little sparkle.

Essie Gel Setter Top Coat
Ulta

Essie Gel Setter Top Coat

Price: $11   From: Ulta

Shop Now

Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil
Ulta

Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil

Price: $11   From: Ulta

Shop Now

Jessica Chastain's Grace Kelly-inspired beauty look

PHOTO: Jessica Chastain at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Jessica Chastain at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kristofer Buckle used a variety of Charlotte Tilbury products to create Chastain's glam, including Pillow Talk mascara and lipstick as well as the new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

Price: $100   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Daily Glow Toner with Niacinamide
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Daily Glow Toner with Niacinamide

Price: $55   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Firming & Plumping Facial Oil
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Firming & Plumping Facial Oil

Price: $80   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter in Moonlit Glow
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter in Moonlit Glow

Price: $48   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid in 3N
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid in 3N

Price: $46   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium to Full Coverage Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid in 3.5
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium to Full Coverage Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid in 3.5

Price: $33   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 2
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 2

Price: $46   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette - Pillow Talk
Bloomingdale's

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette - Pillow Talk

Price: $75   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara

Price: $29   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil in Soft Brown
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil in Soft Brown

Price: $25   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk

Price: $34   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Jamie Lee Curtis' glam

PHOTO: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Celebrity makeup artist Grace Ahn used Anastasia Beverly Hills products to complete Curtis' makeup look.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation in 220N
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation in 220N

Price: $38   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer

Price: $29   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder in Translucent
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder in Translucent

Price: $38   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Face Palettes – All in One Bronzer, Highlighter, Blush in Italian Summer
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Face Palettes – All in One Bronzer, Highlighter, Blush in Italian Summer

Price: $58   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Cream Blush in Pink Dahlia
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Cream Blush in Pink Dahlia

Price: $32   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette

Price: $45   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Use "Sultry" on lids and lower lash line and "Noir" on eyeliner, outer corner and crease.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam II Eye Shadow Palette
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam II Eye Shadow Palette

Price: $29   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Use "Incense" above crease as transition shade.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Nouveau Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Nouveau Eyeshadow Palette

Price: $55   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Use "Muse" (Nouveau) on the outer corners, crease, and lower lash line. Use "Lili" on the center of the lids as an eyeshadow topper.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Darkside Waterproof Liner in Black
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Darkside Waterproof Liner in Black

Price: $18   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Brag Jet-Black Volumizing Mascara
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Brag Jet-Black Volumizing Mascara

Price: $25   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Precision Brow Pencil
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Precision Brow Pencil

Price: $25   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel

Price: $22   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner in Hazelnut
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner in Hazelnut

Price: $18   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick in Taupe Beige
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick in Taupe Beige

Price: $23   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Lip Gloss in Peachy
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Lip Gloss in Peachy

Price: $20   From: Sephora

Shop Now