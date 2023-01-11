Tuesday night, stars walked the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez, Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lee Curtis and Margot Robbie all donned various ensembles from high-end designers such as Chanel and Valentino. They also showcased various beauty looks, from high ponytails to Grace Kelly-inspired glam.

As with each red carpet, we love taking makeup and hair inspiration for our own special occasions.

Below, learn how to recreate the stars' beauty, hair and nail looks, and try them at home for yourself.

Selena Gomez's high ponytail

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino started by blow drying Gomez's hair to create a smooth base. Then, she pulled the hair into a high ponytail, "leaving out her front bang area and securing the initial ponytail with a hair tie," Marino said in a press release. She then curled the base of the ponytail and secured the curls with a finishing spray.

"Then I brushed the bang area back into the ponytail with the [Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Supreme brush] to make the top of the ponytail seamless. I finished off the updo by wrapping around another band to properly secure the entire look. Lastly, I sprayed the hair with the Rene Furterer Shine Mist for extra shine to last throughout the night."

Amazon Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Professionnal Hair Dryer Price: $109.95 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Supreme Paddle Hair Brush Price: $29.95 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Margot Robbie's manicure

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic via Getty Images Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Tom Bachik used essie products to create Robbie's manicure for the evening.

Ulta Essie Here To Stay Base Coat Price: $11 • From: Ulta Shop Now

Ulta Essie Pinks Nail Polish in Hi Maintenance Price: $10 • From: Ulta Shop Now Use a single coat of Essie's polish in "Hi Maintenance."

Ulta Essie Expressie FX Nail Polish in Holo Top Coat Price: $10 • From: Ulta Shop Now A thin coat of Holo Top Coat to add a little sparkle.

Jessica Chastain's Grace Kelly-inspired beauty look

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Jessica Chastain at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kristofer Buckle used a variety of Charlotte Tilbury products to create Chastain's glam, including Pillow Talk mascara and lipstick as well as the new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter.

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid Price: $100 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Daily Glow Toner with Niacinamide Price: $55 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Firming & Plumping Facial Oil Price: $80 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter in Moonlit Glow Price: $48 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid in 3N Price: $46 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium to Full Coverage Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid in 3.5 Price: $33 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 2 Price: $46 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara Price: $29 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil in Soft Brown Price: $25 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Price: $34 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Jamie Lee Curtis' glam

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Celebrity makeup artist Grace Ahn used Anastasia Beverly Hills products to complete Curtis' makeup look.

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation in 220N Price: $38 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer Price: $29 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder in Translucent Price: $38 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Face Palettes – All in One Bronzer, Highlighter, Blush in Italian Summer Price: $58 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Cream Blush in Pink Dahlia Price: $32 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette Price: $45 • From: Sephora Shop Now Use "Sultry" on lids and lower lash line and "Noir" on eyeliner, outer corner and crease.

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam II Eye Shadow Palette Price: $29 • From: Sephora Shop Now Use "Incense" above crease as transition shade.

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Nouveau Eyeshadow Palette Price: $55 • From: Sephora Shop Now Use "Muse" (Nouveau) on the outer corners, crease, and lower lash line. Use "Lili" on the center of the lids as an eyeshadow topper.

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Darkside Waterproof Liner in Black Price: $18 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Brag Jet-Black Volumizing Mascara Price: $25 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Precision Brow Pencil Price: $25 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel Price: $22 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner in Hazelnut Price: $18 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick in Taupe Beige Price: $23 • From: Sephora Shop Now

