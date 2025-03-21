As Earth Month rolls in, it's the perfect time to take a closer look at our everyday habits, including our beauty routines.
From serums in single-use plastic bottles to compacts we toss once they're empty, the beauty industry generates a staggering amount of waste each year.
In fact, over 120 billion units of packaging are produced annually by the global cosmetics industry, and most of it ends up in landfills.
The good news? Sustainability has officially gone chic, with more brands offering refillable, eco-conscious alternatives that look good on your vanity and the planet.
From high-performing foundations to cult-favorite cleansers and luxurious shampoo bars, today's refillable products prove that sustainability can be stylish, effective and surprisingly convenient.
Whether you're starting small with a refillable lipstick or overhauling your entire top shelf, we've got top beauty, skin care, makeup and hair care products that are good for the Earth, and even better for you.
Check it all out below!
Refillable makeup
Hydra Vizor Huez SPF 30 Refillable Tinted Moisturizer Set
- $36
- Fenty Beauty
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
- $48
- Sephora
Kjaer Weis Cream Blush
- $32
- Revolve
La Bouche Rouge Lipstick Refill
- $32
- Saks Fifth Avenue
Wild Refillable Lip Balm
- $12.40
- Wild
Refillable skin and bath care
Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer
- $68
- Sephora
Youth To The People Superfood Facial Cleanser
- $68
- Amazon
L'Occitane Cleansing And Softening Refillable Shower Oil With Almond Oil
- $29
- Sephora
OUI the People Refillable Razor
- $85
- Revolve
Wild Refillable Body Wash
- $26.40
- Wild
Refillable hair care
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Shampoo
- $78
- Ulta
amika Refillable Conditioner Bottle
- $12
- Sephora
Kérastase Elixir Ultime Refillable Hydrating Hair Oil
- $62
- Sephora