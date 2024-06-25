The 2024 InStyle Best Beauty Buys are here, and InStyle beauty editor Kara Jillian Brown is sharing some of the top finds with "Good Morning America."
Brown has InStyle's picks for the best self-tanner, foundation, stronghold hairspray, hairdryer, purifying mask and lip oil. Brands featured include Tan-Luxe, FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna, L'Oréal Paris and Dyson, among others.
For example, InStyle named FENTY BEAUTY's Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation as the best liquid foundation. It's available in 50 shades at Ulta and boasts buildable, medium-to-full coverage with a soft matte finish that is sweat-resistant and humidity-resistant.
Check out this and more below!
Best self-tanner
TAN-LUXE The Body - Illuminating Self-Tan Drops - Cruelty & Toxin Free
- $54
- $60
- Amazon
Best liquid foundation
Best stronghold hairspray
L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Light Hairspray, Unscented, 11 oz
- $15.99
- Walmart