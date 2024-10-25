We're counting down to Christmas.
To help celebrate, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is shopping for the best countdown calendars, from the one best suited for foodies to a limited-edition calendar for beauty lovers. There's also a stationary Advent calendar, another filled with surprises for kids, and more.
Remember that these calendars make great presents, too, so opt for one for a housewarming gift or for celebrating a friend's fall birthday.
If you see a calendar you love, act fast -- Advent and countdown calendars often sell out quickly.
For the foodie
It's 12 days of cheese! This calendar is stocked with Parmigiano-Reggiano, Manchego, truffle cheddar and more, plus jams and crackers for the ultimate holiday snack. Need we say anything else?
For the sweets-lover
Harry & David's Eight Nights of Hanukkah set is ideal for anyone with a sweet tooth. It's filled with everything from cinnamon toffee almonds to a macaroon brownie, plus chocolate-covered pretzel twists, cinnamon doughnut muffins and dried fruit.
For the wordsmith
This is the ultimate Advent calendar for your stationery-obsessed friend, relative or coworker. The Papier 24 Doors of Desk Delights set includes a softback notebook, a paper photo frame, a rollerball pen, highlighters and more, each packaged in its own paper gift box. It all comes together in a beautiful box with drawers that you can keep on your desk and reuse throughout the year. Last year, Papier's Advent calendar sold out -- so don't miss your chance to snag it for 2024 with our exclusive discount code!
Use code GMA15 to save 15% on the Papier 24 Doors of Desk Delights Advent Calendar. Limit 10 per customer. Valid through 2:59 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, Oct. 28.
For little kids
Maisonette describes its Holiday Advent Calendar as a "limited edition treasure trove designed to create an unforgettable Christmas." It features 25 surprises including accessories, jewelry, kid-friendly nail polish and more from brands like BaubleBar, Just Candy, Klee Naturals, Piggy Paint and Sweet Lulu, among others.
For aspiring scientists
Start every day with a new science experiment. This Advent calendar features 24 exciting experiments in different fields including Chemistry, Biology and Magnetics. It's recommended for ages 8 to 99, so it's fun for the whole family!
For the beauty icon
Calling all beauty lovers: This one's for you. The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar, available at Kohl's, is valued at $132 and filled with 24 makeup and skin care surprises including mascara, eye cream, lip liner and more. Gift it to yourself or to a friend. It makes a great white elephant gift too!
For the puzzler
If last year's resolution was to plan better for the holidays, we've got you covered! Here is a gift idea for that person that loves a good puzzle. The 12 days of Puzzle Christmas Countdown features Andy Warhol's beautiful Christmas paintings that will help anyone get into the seasonal spirit.
For Gen Z
Are you struggling to decide what gift to get your Gen Z family member? You can't go wrong with the gift of self-care. Ulta's 24 days of Self Care Advent Calendar comes with an array of luxurious surprises ranging from skin care to hair care, a perfect gift for anyone looking to pamper themselves this holiday season.
For the savory snacker
Count down the holidays with Williams Sonoma's Christmas Popcorn Advent Calendar! This makes a great gift for those people in your life that love a savory snack. Enjoy 24 days of different premium kernels and gourmet seasonings.