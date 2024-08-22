Ruggable has unveiled a special collection that pays homage to the stylish life and legacy of designer Iris Apfel.
The new launch includes two new flat-woven designs and is a limited edition entryway into the full Ruggable x Iris Apfel 3.0 collection that is set to launch later this year.
The fashion icon, known for her expressive style, died in March at age 102 and is being honored by the home goods brand to celebrate her lasting boldness and creativity.
"Iris devoted her life to living colorfully," commercial agent Lori Sale from the Iris Apfel Estate said in a statement. "We're pleased to carry on Iris' long standing partnership with Ruggable -- the vibrant, expressive rugs Iris designed with Ruggable are great mementos to honor Iris' enduring legacy and steadfast commitment to self-expression."
Ruggable worked with Apfel in the past to launch two successful collections. Now, timed close to the fashion enthusiast's 103rd birthday and the posthumous launch of her book "Colorful," the latest offering includes designs that were curated before her death and have never been seen before.
"Partnering with Iris over the years was truly a once in a lifetime experience," Ruggable's senior creative director Cassandra Leisz said in a statement. "The third iteration of this collection is an incredible tribute to her life. We're honored to be a part of making sure Iris' colorful and bold spirit lives on."
Each rug was inspired by personal favorites from Apfel's library of textiles and artistry, with each design encouraging self-expression and commemorating her legacy.
Ahead, check out the new offerings, which incorporate a rich mix of botanical florals and sprightly hummingbirds as well as beautiful vintage textiles and motifs.
