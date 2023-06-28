It's a great time to be shopping for a new water flosser because two of Waterpik's products are on sale right now.
"Water flossers, in addition to regular brushing and flossing, offer a refreshing and efficient way to maintain oral hygiene,” cosmetic dentist Dr. Dani Benyaminy told “Good Morning America.”
Waterpik's Cordless Pearl Water Flosser is 29% off on Amazon right now and has over 6,000 five-star ratings.
The ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser, meanwhile, is 30% off. It features 10 pressure settings and "90 [seconds] of water capacity for maximum flossing time," according to its product description.
Scroll down to shop the sale.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
- 1
- 2June 28, 2023
- 3June 28, 2023