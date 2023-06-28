It's a great time to be shopping for a new water flosser because two of Waterpik's products are on sale right now.

"Water flossers, in addition to regular brushing and flossing, offer a refreshing and efficient way to maintain oral hygiene,” cosmetic dentist Dr. Dani Benyaminy told “Good Morning America.”

Waterpik's Cordless Pearl Water Flosser is 29% off on Amazon right now and has over 6,000 five-star ratings.

The ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser, meanwhile, is 30% off. It features 10 pressure settings and "90 [seconds] of water capacity for maximum flossing time," according to its product description.

Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser Rechargeable
Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser Rechargeable

"Waterpik Cordless Pearl will help you maintain healthier gums and brighter teeth whether you are at home or on the go. It features a rechargeable battery and handheld portable design."

Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner Rechargeable and Portable
Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner Rechargeable and Portable

"The Waterpik ION water flosser removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than dental floss for improving gum health."

GLAM UP Sheet mask Facial Sheet Mask 12 Combo
GLAM UP Sheet mask Facial Sheet Mask 12 Combo

"Brightening, Hydrating, Calming and Moisturizing facial sheet masks. An assortment of treatments curated to enhance the natural glow of all skin types."

Braun Series 5 5031s Electric Shaver with Precision Trimmer and Cleansing Brush Attachments
Braun Series 5 5031s Electric Shaver with Precision Trimmer and Cleansing Brush Attachments

"AutoSense technology reads and adapts power to your beard density, capturing and cutting more hair in every shave."

Katadem Travel Makeup Bag
Katadem Travel Makeup Bag

"Large open mouth and lay-flat design allows you to quickly find the items you want."