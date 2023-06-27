Summer vacation time is here, and whether you are traveling by plane, train or car, it can be overwhelming if you have kids.
"Good Morning America" tapped a team of parenting experts who shared their best tips on how to travel with kids like a pro.
"Make summer car kits," said Susie Allison, also known as @busytoddler on Instagram. "Put a few items in bins to help make you ready for spontaneous summer play. In my car, I have three bins, one for snacks, one for outdoor toys, and one for swimming gear."
Holly Choi, also known as @safebeggings on Instagram, added some safety tips to consider during any hotel stay.
"Look under furniture in a hotel room -- beds, coffee tables, and more," Choi said. "This is eye level for crawling children and for naturally curious babies and toddlers. We want to prevent them from finding anything that could pose a hazard."
In case your travels are taking you to the local pool or beach, Myriam Sandler, creator at @MotherCould, suggested tips on an easier way to apply sunscreen: using a foundation brush.
"No more sunscreen battles. Keep your hands clean and kids love the way it feels," Sandler said.
In the event of an emergency this summer -- or a lost child -- Allison also shared a few things to keep in mind.
"Number one, get loud. Tell everyone you've lost your child and make sure everyone starts looking for that child," she said. "Number two, give out a description. Loudly. Tell everyone what your child looks like. 'I'm looking for a 5-year-old boy with red shoes and a blue shirt.' Number three, talk to your child before the event and make sure they know what to do. Tell them if they realize they're lost [to] stop moving, look for a parent with kids or find an event worker."
Scroll on to shop some "GMA" picks to make traveling easier this summer -- and to keep your little ones safe and sound.
