If you need a new vacuum, you might just be in luck!

Shark's Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation is 50% off on Amazon, making it less than $300.

The vacuum is bagless, holds up to 45 days of dirt and returns to the dock to recharge.

Plus, it is the bestseller in robotic vacuums on Amazon with over 27,000 ratings.

Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL
Shark

Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL

Sale: $299.99 50% SavingsAmazon

Original: $599.99
"Digs deep into carpets and directly engages hardwood floors pulling up debris, hair, and dirt from all surfaces in your home – engineered to pick up more hair and is anti-hair wrap."

Shop more vacuum picks

Miele Classic C1 Pure Suction Bagged Canister Vacuum
Miele

Miele Classic C1 Pure Suction Bagged Canister Vacuum

Sale: $299 14% SavingsAmazon

Original: $349
"Vacuum easily around and underneath furniture, or use the clipped on accessories to clean upholstery or hard to reach places."

BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter Sealed System
BISSELL

BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter Sealed System

Sale: $169.89 28% SavingsAmazon

Original: $236.89
"Lift-Off Detachable Pod. 2-in-1 design with a detachable pod for convenient, portable cleaning."

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner
eufy

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Sale: $199.99 13% SavingsAmazon

Original: $229.99
"RoboVac automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed for deep cleaning."