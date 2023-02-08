Some home bakers are turning to bread machines to avoid rising grocery costs. While a bread machine might be an investment, a loaf from the grocery store can currently cost you up to $5 -- while a homemade loaf rounds out to about $3.
Feeling inspired? Scroll on to shop some top-rated bread machines.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Cuisinart Bread Maker, Up To 2lb Loaf, New Compact Automatic
Price: $129.95 • 29% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $185
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Amazon Basics 2 Pound Non-Stick Bread Making Machine
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Hamilton Beach 2 lb. White Artisan Dough & Bread MakerOriginal: $109.99
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Elite Gourmet EBM8103M Programmable Bread Maker Machine
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
West Bend Hi-Rise Bread Maker