Thanks to TikTok, another food trend is on the rise, and this time it might save you some extra dough.

Some home bakers are turning to bread machines to avoid rising grocery costs. While a bread machine might be an investment, a loaf from the grocery store can currently cost you up to $5 -- while a homemade loaf rounds out to about $3.

Feeling inspired? Scroll on to shop some top-rated bread machines.

Amazon Cuisinart Bread Maker, Up To 2lb Loaf, New Compact Automatic Price : $129.95 • 29% Savings Amazon Original: $185 Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Basics 2 Pound Non-Stick Bread Making Machine Price: $78.82 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Elite Gourmet EBM8103M Programmable Bread Maker Machine Price: $89.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now