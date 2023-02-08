Thanks to TikTok, another food trend is on the rise, and this time it might save you some extra dough.

Some home bakers are turning to bread machines to avoid rising grocery costs. While a bread machine might be an investment, a loaf from the grocery store can currently cost you up to $5 -- while a homemade loaf rounds out to about $3.

Feeling inspired? Scroll on to shop some top-rated bread machines.

Cuisinart Bread Maker, Up To 2lb Loaf, New Compact Automatic
Price: $129.95 29% Savings

Original: $185
Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker
Price: $399.95

Amazon Basics 2 Pound Non-Stick Bread Making Machine
Price: $78.82

Hamilton Beach 2 lb. White Artisan Dough &#38; Bread Maker
Price: $59.99 45% Savings

Original: $109.99
Elite Gourmet EBM8103M Programmable Bread Maker Machine
Price: $89.99

West Bend Hi-Rise Bread Maker
Price: $109.99

