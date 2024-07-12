Selena Gomez celebrates new Rare Beauty finishing powder: 'I’m excited I can finally share more'
Rare Beauty and its founder Selena Gomez are announcing the brand's newest product launch: the True To Myself Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder.
In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday, Gomez expressed her excitement over the powder.
"AHHHH I’m excited I can finally share more about this one!" she wrote in the caption of the post, which included a photo of her holding the product. "I’ve been using pressed powder on set, photoshoots, pretty much anywhere (lol) for years but I really wanted to make one that DOES IT ALL, yet still felt like nothing on your skin. I’m so proud of what my team and I were able to create."
According to Rare Beauty's website, the new product is "a weightless tinted powder that does it all: instantly blurs, smooths, reduces shine, and sets makeup with a natural finish that stays true to you -- and your skin."
It's also talc-free and "gives a diffused cloud effect that lets radiance filter through, layering seamlessly (and undetectably) over bare skin or makeup."
The powder comes in 14 shades including Porcelain, Golden Tan and Espresso. It is set to launch July 18 at Sephora, Kohl's, Space NK and Rare Beauty.
