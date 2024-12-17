Sephora Fragrance for All 2024: Save on bestselling scents from YSL, Kayali, Fenty Beauty and more
Holiday shopping just got a little bit easier, thanks to Sephora's Fragrance for All event.
Now through Dec. 24, Beauty Insider members can score 20% off full-size fragrances (1.0-ounce sizes or larger) with code FRAGRANCE20, in-store or online.
Whether you're hunting for the perfect beauty gift or treating yourself to a new signature scent, this sale is the ultimate opportunity to spritz and save on crowd faves from YSL, Fenty Beauty, KAYALI and so many more.
Sephora has also made last-minute gifting a breeze with free same-day delivery for all Beauty Insider members. Place your order by 12 p.m. PT on Dec. 24 and use code GIFTSNOW to ensure your fragrance favorites arrive just in time to slip under the tree.
Not sure where to start? We've rounded up some of the season's best fragrance picks to help you spread a little extra cheer. From cozy and comforting to bold and glamorous, there’s a scent for everyone on your list.
Keep reading to discover bestselling must-haves.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.