The annual Friends of Credo sale is here and clean-beauty lovers won't want to miss it.

From Oct. 20-23, shoppers can take 20% off all of Credo's skin, hair and makeup products, including bestsellers like the Jones Road Miracle Balm, Kosas' viral concealer, the Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara, and Westman Atelier's Vital Skin Foundation Stick.

Plus, shop clean bath and body products as well as fragrances, including Ellis Brooklyn's VANILLA MILK Eau de Parfum, Ursa Major's aluminum-free Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant, and plenty more.

Check out our picks from the sale below!

Makeup

Credo Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick Price : $54.40 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $68 Shop Now This clean, creamy foundation stick is made from a "plant-powered vegan formula [that

Credo Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara Price : $22.40 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $28 Shop Now This Ilia mascara curls, lengthens and volumizes your eyelashes with a clever duel-sided brush.

Credo Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer Price : $22.40 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $28 Shop Now If you haven't tried the viral Kosas concealer, now's your chance. Its creamy and brightening formula blends into the skin for medium coverage. Plus, it has "hyaluronic acid, peptides and caffeine that hydrate, visibly plump and give a smooth, radiant finish," Credo's website explains.

Credo Olio E Osso Tinted Balms Price : $22.40 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $28 Shop Now Use Olio E Osso's tinted balm on your lips and cheeks for a fresh, effortless look.

Credo Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted SPF Sunscreen Foundation Price : $24 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $30 Shop Now A tinted foundation with SPF? Sign us up. "Tower28 SunnyDays Tinted SPF Sunscreen Foundation works to protect from sun damage, blue light, + soothes UV-stressed skin and evens redness," Credo's website says. It has light-medium buildable coverage to suit your makeup needs.

Credo RMS Beauty Luminizer X Quad Price : $38.40 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $48 Shop Now This RMS palette has four different luminizers in one: the Luminizer X, Luminizer Nude, Champagne Rosé, and Champagne Fizz. Blend them together or use individually for a glow.

Skin care

Credo Jones Road Miracle Balm Price : $30.40 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $38 Shop Now The Jones Road Miracle Balm is makeup and skincare combined -- add it on top of your foundation for a pretty glow.

Credo Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser Price : $28.80 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $36 Shop Now This plant-based cleanser can be used on all skin types to remove makeup and clean the skin.

Credo Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Melt Moisturizer Price : $48 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $60 Shop Now This rich, velvety moisturizer targets dry, dehydrated skin while providing hydration with hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides and wild plants.

Credo Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser Price : $70.40 • 19% Savings Credo Original: $88 Shop Now This daily exfoliator "provides gentle physical and chemical exfoliation with apricot microspheres and BHA from white willow bark to minimize skin congestion and give you a healthy looking, radiant glow," Credo's website explains.

Credo Pai Century Flower Hyaluronic Acid Barrier Defence Mist Price: $59 • From: Credo Shop Now Pai's face mist "is unique in that it contains 'living water' extracted from the lotus root which is rich in amino acids and vitamins," Credo's website explains. Lightly mist it over your face after cleansing.

Hair care

Credo Innersense Organic Beauty Sweet Spirit Leave In Conditioner Price : $20.80 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $26 Shop Now Use this Innersense Organic Beauty leave-in conditioner to detangle and moisturize your hair.

Credo SHAZ AND KIKS Unearth Yourself Nourishing Naram Conditioner Price: $42 • From: Credo Shop Now Try this Shaz and Kiks conditioner made with creamy kokum butter, ashwagandha, sesame seed oil, apricot kernel oil and amla oil.

Credo EVOLVh TotalControl Styling Cream Price : $22.40 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $28 Shop Now In the need for a new clean styling cream? Try this one from EVOLVh, meant to hold curls while increasing volume and shine.

Credo Captain Blankenship Texture Sea Salt Spray Price : $23.20 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $29 Shop Now This Captain Blankenship spray has a 5-star rating on Credo. It's good for all hair types, including coarse, fine, thick, curly, and coiled. It "gives beach-inspired waves without drying our your hair," Credo's website says.

Credo Kaia Naturals Overnight Dry Shampoo Price : $26.40 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $33 Shop Now Apply this Kaia Naturals dry shampoo at night to wake up with refreshed hair. Easy peasy!

Body care

Credo Wildling Aura Stone Price : $63.20 • 19% Savings Credo Original: $79 Shop Now Give yourself a relaxing gua sha massage using Wildling's Aura Stone. It is "designed to stimulate lymph flow, help to release muscle tension and smooth the fascia," Credo's website explains.

Credo Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash Price : $28 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $35 Shop Now This refillable body wash is an all-over wash with scents of vetiver, balsam and frankincense as well as notes of juniper, cedar, ylang ylang and maritime pine.

Credo Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant Price : $14.40 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $18 Shop Now Switch to a clean, aluminum-free stick deodorant like this one from Ursa Major.

Credo Juice Beauty SPF 30 Sport Sunscreen Price : $16 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $20 Shop Now Sunscreen is undoubtedly one of the most important products to have in your skin care routine. "Provides broad-spectrum sun protection with rich organic jojoba and soothing aloe, antioxidants, and vitamins for the ultimate daily protection," Credo's website reads.

Credo Corpus Natural Body Wash Price : $24 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $30 Shop Now Apply this body wash to wet skin to feel fresh and nourished. It's especially useful on stretched or dehydrated skin.

Fragrance

Credo Ellis Brooklyn VANILLA MILK Eau de Parfum Price : $84 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $105 Shop Now Fragrances are great gifts for yourself and your loved ones. If you're looking for a vanilla fragrance with a little hint of floral, this one's for you.

Credo Sana Jardin Sandalwood Temple Eau De Parfum Price : $116 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $145 Shop Now Sana Jardin's Sandalwood Temple Eau de Parfum "is a gender-neutral, occasion-neutral, calming, woody, and earthy fragrance that creates a sanctuary of solace," according to Credo's website.

Credo Maison Louis Marie Perfume Oil Discovery Set Price : $39.20 • 19% Savings Credo Original: $49 Shop Now Not sure exactly what fragrance you're looking for? Try this discovery set from Maison Louis Marie. It contains the brand's various perfume oils -- one with scents of ginger flower and eucalyptus, another with grapefruit, orange, black pepper and cedarwood, and more.

