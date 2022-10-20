We love finding clean skin care and makeup products to stock our beauty cabinets, but we can't forget about our hair.

Sephora, Ulta, Credo and other major retailers carry "clean" alternatives to hair care products that you can swap into your current routine. JVN, for example, is a hair care brand marked "clean + planet positive" at Sephora. Its products are sulfate-free and "packaged in infinitely recyclable materials like aluminum and glass," according to its website.

"JVN allows everyone that uses it to find their best hair self, feel beautiful, and show the world that they can look better than ever, while being confident in their choice to bring clean beauty to their hair," JVN founder Jonathan Van Ness says on the brand's website.

In addition, clean beauty store Credo carries multiple brands to try: Innersense, Shaz & Kiks and Weleda, to name a few.

We've rounded up 22 clean hair care products, including shampoo, conditioner, heat protectant and more, that are filled with beneficial ingredients to help give you the ultimate good hair day.

Sephora adwoa beauty Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment Price: $39 • From: Sephora Shop Now To condition dry hair, try this adwoa beauty deep conditioning treatment with ingredients like shea butter, prickly pear oil, and pumpkin seed oil.

Sephora amika Flash Instant Shine Hair Gloss Mask Price: $26 • From: Sephora Shop Now This amika Flash Instant Shine Hair Gloss Mask creates thine while softening and hydrating the hair.

Sephora JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk Price: $29 • From: Sephora Shop Now Enhance your blow out with the JVN styling milk. It's "a clean, lightweight, heat-activated styling cream that adds smoothness, style memory, and protection against heat and humidity," Sephora's website explains.

Credo SHAZ & KIKS Rice + Chai Refresh Spray Price: $30 • From: Credo Shop Now This chai and rice spray will refresh your roots and provide volume to your hair, Credo's website says. Use it between wash days.

Credo Naturally Drenched Rebalance Pre-Conditioner Treatment Price: $36 • From: Credo Shop Now This pre-conditioner treatment from Naturally Drenched is good for those with curly hair who want to resutrn the hair's natural pH and soften it, too. "This hair treatment is made with almond oil, bamboo extract, calendula and papaya to strengthen hair, protect against breakage, reduce frizz, revitalize color and help restore your natural curl pattern," Credo's website explains.

Credo La Tierra Sagrada Dry Shampoo Price: $48 • From: Credo Shop Now If you're regularly using dry shampoo, consider switching over to a non-toxic one, like this product by La Tierra Sagrada. It's "superfood for your hair," Credo's website says.

Credo Goop G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo Price: $55 • From: Credo Shop Now Mix up your haircare routine with this salt scrub shampoo from Goop. This foamy shampoo is suitable for all hair types and is scented with rosemary, geranium, orange and peppermint.

Credo SHAZ & KIKS UNEARTH YOURSELF Balancing Clay Hair Cleanser Price: $42 • From: Credo Shop Now Shaz & Kiks is a brand "by two sisters who take Ayurvedic plant ingredients and rituals learned from their grandma, passed down by generations of Indian women, and create innovative formulas for today's world that take care of the entire hair ecosystem, root to tip, inside and out," Credo's website explains. Use this as your daily hair cleanser for stronger strands.

Credo Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil Price: $17.99 • From: Credo Shop Now Use this conditioning hair oil on wet or dry hair to nourish and add shine. It can also be used on the scalp as a moisturizing treatment or to target split ends, too.

Credo Captain Blankenship Texture Sea Salt Spray Price: $29 • From: Credo Shop Now Create beach waves with this Captain Blankenship texture spray meant for all hair types, including coarse, fine, thick, curly, coiled and color-treated.The spray features aloe, seaweed extracts and sea salt for volume and body.

Credo EVOLVh Better Roots RootBoost Serum Price: $48 • From: Credo Shop Now "Inside this base are ten clean clinically proven active ingredients that work together to stimulate hair follicles and surrounding skin cells to promote the appearance of thicker, fuller hair, reduce excess shedding and graying, and support overall improved scalp wellness," Credo's website says.

Sephora Ceremonia Guava Mini Hair Kit - For Heat Protecting, Detangling, Hydrating and Styling Price: $28 • From: Sephora Shop Now Sephora describes this set as a "guava-powered trio with a bestselling heat protectant and detangler, hydrating repair cream, and Bolivian salt spray for soft, beachy waves."

Sephora Viori Hair Shampoo & Conditioner Bar with Bamboo Holder Set Price: $35 • From: Sephora Shop Now This conditioner bar hydrates, volumizes and increases shine, Sephora says.

Sephora Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil Price: $30 • From: Sephora Shop Now Use this oil for shine, softness and color vibrancy. Plus, protect your hair against heat damage!

Ulta ACURE Daily Workout Watermelon & Blood Orange Shampoo Price : $6.99 • 30% Savings Ulta Original: $9.99 Shop Now This shampoo is a great option for those who want to protect their hair through their daily washes. It's ingredients include watermelon seed oil for hydration and avocado oil for shine.

Credo Innersense Organic Beauty Hydrating Cream Hairbath Price: $9 to $64 • From: Credo Shop Now Innersense Organic Beauty founders Greg and Joanne Starkman sourced "the highest quality and Certified Organic ingredients, in the purest, most concentrated form, to create a complete, award-winning line of safe, sustainable and cruelty-free personal care products," Credo explains. "The ongoing result is salon performance formulas that hydrate, nourish and revitalize all hair types."

Sephora JVN Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo Price: $21 • From: Sephora Shop Now This JVN shampoo includes squalane and hemi-squalane to improve hair strength, caffeine to support hair growth, and aloe leaf juice for hydration, according to Sephora. Plus, "the 98 percent-plastic-free packaging consists of an infinitely recyclable aluminum base and PCR pump."

Sephora dae Signature Shampoo Price: $12 to $64 • From: Sephora Shop Now Dae's shampoo is good for those with oily scalp or frizzy hair concerns as it cleanses, hydrates, and detoxifies without stripping the hair of natural oils, Sephora explains.

Dermstore Ursa Major Go Easy Conditioner Price: $28 • From: Dermstore Shop Now Ursa Major's conditioner is great for those who want a clean, paraben-free, gluten-free, vegan option. Its ingredients include aloe vera and jojoba and it's great for everything from coarse and curly hair types to color-treated and fine hair too.

Sephora K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Price: $29 to $75 • From: Sephora Shop Now This hair mask from viral hair care brand K18 has a "patented peptide technology" that "works to repair damage from bleach, color, chemical services, and heat, restoring strength, softness, smoothness, and bounce to hair," Sephora explains.

Sephora Fable & Mane HoliRoots Pre-wash Hair Treatment Oil Price: $16 to $52 • From: Sephora Shop Now Don't forget your hair oil! This one from Fable & Mane is a pre-wash and root treatment oil "inspired by an ancient Indian hair secret," it says on Sephora's website. Use it for dry, thinning, or damaged hair.

