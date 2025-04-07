A dollhouse is a classic toy that encourages countless hours imaginative play that can grow and evolve with a child. And with International Dollhouse Day being celebrated today, April 7, we have just the picks to help enrich your child's life!
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has selected options for every style of play, from those looking for a companion dollhouse for their child's favorite television show to a travel-friendly option that's fun on the go.
Keep reading to shop these dollhouses and more.
Bestselling dollhouse
Cat-shaped, colorful and over 2 feet tall, this bestselling dollhouse is a hit with kids who already love the show "Gabby's Dollhouse."
It has four floors and seven rooms to explore, as well as a "Cat-A-Vator" to move between floors, hidden secrets in the room backdrops and a tower you can drop deliveries down.
This dollhouse comes with Gabby and Pandy Paws characters, three accessories and eight furniture pieces including a couch, slide, table that flips from breakfast to dinner and more.
Mansion pick
For seemingly endless hours of dollhouse fun, the KidKraft Majestic Mansion is your best bet.
Standing over 4 feet tall with four levels and eight gorgeous rooms to explore, this dollhouse is packed with interactive features: a gliding elevator, working garage doors and an attic nursery, to name a few.
It also comes with 34 furniture pieces, and the size of this mansion accommodates all 12-inch fashion dolls.
Portable pick
Traveling to a grandparent's house for the weekend or simply moving room to room just got a lot easier thanks to this adorable and portable model from Maisonette.
It's lightweight with a built-in handle and secure hatch, ensuring the pieces inside stay inside during transport. This model is also fully furnished with all the furniture and dolls you need included, and it has a chic, modern design to blend in seamlessly with contemporary home design.
Lego picks
Lego is a household name for inspiring creative play, and these top dollhouse picks show why.
Olly and Paisley's Family Houses offer dozens of hours of play, from building the home to placing the intricate details as you work.
Paisley's House offers a more streamlined approach for younger hands, allowing them to familiarize themselves with the Lego world-building process to stimulate creativity without overwhelming developing minds.
Farmhouse pick
Earth-conscious parents and caregivers with an eye for style will appreciate Make It Cute's attention to detail in this modern farmhouse play kit.
Founded by Amanda Seyfried and her childhood best friends Anne Hoehn and Maureen North, the company states that it is "on a mission to provide premium, intuitive and aesthetically desirable toys made from sustainable materials."
Additionally, Make It Cute will plant one tree in a much-needed area for every unit sold in partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG's tree planting initiative, The Canopy Project.
In addition to the lasting popularity of dollhouses for kids, there's been a resurgence in interest in miniatures for the whole family!
A representative for Michaels recently told "GMA" the craft store's website has seen searches for miniature kits surge 820% over the last year, while searches for "book nooks" in particular are up 1,758%.
From paint-it-yourself dollhouses to DIY kits, there's something for everyone who wants to enjoy the delightful world of miniatures.