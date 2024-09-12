American Girl has revealed its Doll of the Year for 2025 on "Good Morning America," and her name is Summer Mckinny!
Aptly named for her birthday, which falls on June 21 (the first day of summer), Summer's story includes being a dog lover and a baker who uses her entrepreneurial skills to combine these loves into a dog-walking and treat business called Waggy Pup Tails. She even donates part of her profits to the Four Paws Animal Shelter, where she volunteers and adopted her own dog, Crescent.
In her quest to gain more business experience, Summer enters a local youth entrepreneur fair where she hopes to win a cash prize in order to help out the shelter even more.
Aside from being a shining role model, Summer has blonde hair and blue eyes, and there are plenty of stylish accessories to help children play along with her story: A small, white Crescent plush dog plus a variety of accessories can be added on, as can a collection of Summer's baking accessories, a treat cart, Summer's cat, Fettucine and various outfits for different activities.
Summer and her pet companions and accessories are available to shop on American Girl's website now -- find them below.
