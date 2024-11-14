Holiday travel is drawing near, so it's time to grab all the gadgets you need to streamline your trip for a stress-free experience.
For example, portable power banks are essential for keeping your phone or tablet charged when rushing between terminals or on the road, and Smart luggage like the set below from Wrangler also has a USB port for powering up devices.
Packing cubes are one of the easiest ways to keep your belongings organized and to maximize space in your suitcase, while portable steamers and curling irons can keep you looking fresh even when during long-haul flights.
Keep scrolling to find top picks for these items and more that will get you from point A to point B without a hitch this holiday season.
Portable power bank
There's no power block needed when you juice up your devices with this handy, cordless charger. It comes with travel adaptors included for your convenience, and it's ready to go straight out of the box. Thanks to pass-through charging, you can even charge it at the same time as the multiple devices you can plug into it.
InfinaCore P3 Pandora Portable Power Bank for iPhone & Android - 3-in-1 FastCharge Wireless Charger - Charger for USB C & USB 2.0 Cables - W/Global Adapters - Travel Essentials - Midnight Black
Smart luggage
With a built-in cup holder, phone holder, and USB port, this luggage set is basically a work station on wheels. It's sturdy, lightweight and maneuvers easily, and you can nest the pieces inside each other for compact storage between trips.
Wrangler Smart Luggage Cup Holder and USB Port, Navy Blue, 3 Piece Set
Packing cubes
These packing cubes can help remove the air from your clothes, allowing for up to 30% more space in your suitcase. You'll also enjoy the convenience of being able to keep certain outfits together for easy organization, and you can use them in either normal mode when traveling with less or compressed when you're nearing capacity.
Large Packing Cubes for Travel-Extra Large Luggage Organizers 7 Piece Set-Ultralight, Expandable/Compression Bags for Clothes by TRIPPED Travel Gear (Bucketlist)
Portable clothing steamer
Stuffing your clothes into suitcases can cause unsightly wrinkles, but try this portable clothing steamer that instantly flattens and freshens all your wearables. It works on any part of the garment -- even hard-to-iron ones -- and exterior ceramic aluminum plates enable quick ironing and steaming while the interior plates allow for pressing both sides of your garment at once.
Travel Towel
This was made with campers in mind, but it ended up becoming popular with travelers of every ilk thanks to its ability to dry quickly, fold up into a compact shape and the water-resistant pocket it comes in to keep it dry while not in use.
Passport holder
Nothing could be more stressful than losing your passport on an international trip, so invest in this passport holder that has "find my passport" technology built in. You can cut down on cords and enjoy wireless charging, plus you can use the holder to store up to four cards and feel safer knowing it comes with RFID-blocking technology built in.
Smart glasses
With a single tap, you can access information like weather updates, news, stock information and more. The speakers in these glasses are designed to be open ear for optimal situational awareness, and they offer activity tracking, 10 hours of music playback or 7 hours of talk time on a single charge, a waterproof frame (no worrying about rain) and three different styles to best suit your style.
SOLOS Smart Glasses AirGo 3 Xeon 5 |Dark Crystal Gray Sunglasses | Gray Gradient Sunlens | Powered by ChatGPT | Stereo Speakers | Bluetooth | USB C Charging | Compatible with iOS and Android
The Compact Cordless Ceramic Auto Curler
for Magsafe Wallet, Works with Apple Find My, Magnetic Wallet for iPhone 16/15/14/13/12 Series, 8-Card Holder, Upgrade with iPhone Wallet and Adjustable Stand, RFID Blocking, Black
