Reimagine your favorite Disney princesses with a more diverse lens.

Today, shopDisney and CreativeSoul Photography debuted a new collection of magical dolls inspired by the Disney princesses you know and love.

According to shopDisney, "The dolls have natural hairstyles, highlighted by intricate costumes featuring beaded details and embellished African fabrics, accessories, and accents while paying tribute to princesses Tiana, Snow White, Rapunzel and Cinderella."

"Our mission has always been to bring bold inspiring images of people of color to life," said Kahran Bethencourt of CreativeSoul Photography.

The dolls will be featured at Walt Disney World Resort's Epcot International Festival of the Arts. Scroll on to shop.

shopDisney Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul Photography Inspired by Tiana Price: $59.99

shopDisney Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul Photography Inspired by Cinderella Price: $59.99

shopDisney Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul Photography Inspired by Snow White Price: $59.99

shopDisney Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul Photography Inspired by Rapunzel Price: $59.99