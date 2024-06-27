Would I love a chance to give my skin a glow like Marvel superstar Scarlett Johansson? The answer is yes!
In a recent interview with "Good Morning America," the "Black Widow" actress discussed the stress that she endured around her skin journey and how going "back to basics" helped heal her skin health barrier.
When Johansson mentioned to me that she, her celebrity husband Colin Jost, and even more members of her inner circle cannot live without the Firming & Plumping Vegan Collagen Prep Serum from her skin care brand The Outset, I had to give it a try myself.
Product
The serum is a 4-in-1 product that claims to hydrate, plump, firm and brighten without any irritation. According to the brand, the prep serum "creates a nourished canvas that brings visible radiance to your skin and won't pill under makeup."
On the first application, after washing my face with a gentle cleanser, my skin soaked up the serum and left me with a glossy shine -- almost as if my skin had taken a much-needed drink. A few reviews reported that the serum had a tacky feeling that dissipated after it was fully absorbed into the skin, but I didn't notice that at all.
My skin texture was noticeably softer to the touch and looked plumper. I did not notice any difference in the firmness of my skin or any reduction of fine lines but I assume that might improve over time using the serum.
After the prep serum, I then added my moisturizer followed by my foundation -- this is where the magic happened. Without the serum, my makeup usually separates or becomes pilled by the end of the day. However, after applying the serum, my makeup had an airbrushed look that didn't appear greasy or overly packed with product.
I have a combination of oily and dry skin, so I worried that after a full day of wear things might change -- wrong! The serum kept things smooth for an entire eight-hour workday.
Packaging
Beyond just thinking about the serum's effectiveness, I considered how the packaging fits into my bathroom décor. The refillable and recyclable clouded glass bottle brings a luxe spa-like feel to my vanity.
Overall takeaway
For under $50, I was able to enhance my daily drugstore skin care routine with one simple addition. If you are looking for a fragrance-free, gentle and effective product to give your routine a more elevated result -- The Outset's Prep Serum is for you.