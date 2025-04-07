By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Spring is here and that means new fashion trends and, of course, you might be looking to swap out your dark winter nails for something more light and fresh.
From soft pastels to playful French twists, "GMA" spoke with Ann McFerran, founder of Glamnetic, via email to talk everything spring 2025 nails.
Trends to know
Soft Pastels
"Shades like lavender, butter yellow and mint green are taking over this spring. These dreamy hues are perfect for adding a soft pop of color to your look and pair well with just about any outfit," McFerran said.
Micro French tips
"A minimalist take on the classic French manicure, this dainty design gives your nails a clean, elevated finish without being too bold," McFerran said.
Colorful French manicures
"Say goodbye to basic white tips. This season, think colorful edges in fresh spring shades for a playful, modern twist on a classic," she said.
If you are looking for ways to give your nails a little TLC as the weather warms up, hydration is key.
“Keep your cuticles moisturized to prevent peeling and breakage,” says McFerran. Her go-to product to help with this is the Glamnetic 2-In-1 cuticle oil, which comes with a built-in pushing tool and is infused with nourishing ingredients like sunflower seed oil, jojoba seed oil, chamomile flower oil and hyaluronic acid. McFerran says that it’s the perfect post-mani treatment, especially after removing press-ons.
Press-on nails are the perfect way to experiment with seasonal styles without breaking the bank. “They give you salon-quality designs without the commitment or cost,” McFerran notes.
Whether you’re trying a trendy new color or want a quick beauty refresh before brunch, this affordable solution can transform your entire look -- no appointment necessary.