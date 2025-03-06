We need some spring dresses.
From formal wedding guest dresses to relaxed, casual and even loungewear options, we're rounding up all of our favorite spring dress finds. Think dresses in on-trend colors like butter yellow and powder pink, plus quintessential spring floral prints and popular animal prints. There are picks in all lengths, including spring maxi dresses under $35 on Amazon, plus sleeved options for chiller days and nights.
Continue below to shop!
Spring minidresses
Amazon
hibshaby Women's Floral Print Mini Dress
We've seen contrast belts and bows on red carpets, and this floral minidress is a fun way to try it out for yourself.
- $36.99
- Amazon
50% off
Lands' End
Women's Long Sleeve Cotton Poplin Mini Popover Dress
This Lands' End minidress has a ruffled collar, long puff sleeves, smocked cuffs and a tie waist.
- $44.97
- $89.95
- Lands' End
14% off
Petal & Pup
Azen Mini Dress - Dark Denim
This Petal & Pup minidress features a round neckline with an adjustable neck tie.
- $75.65
- $89
- Petal & Pup
Reformation
Clea Dress
Reformation's Clea dress has a fitted bodice and full bubble skirt.
- $218
- Reformation
21% off
Gap
Linen-Blend Mini Dress
Gap's linen-blend minidress comes in six colors, all of which are now on sale.
- $63
- $79.95
- Gap
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Strapless Floral Organza Mini Dress
A unique floral dress for a spring party. Style with black ballet flats or slingbacks, and you're ready to go.
- $248
- Anthropologie
Spring midi dresses
Amazon
ZESICA Wome's Summer Sleeveless Striped Midi Dress
This highly-rated striped midi dress is available in nine colors on Amazon.
- $39.99
- Amazon
H&M
Linen-Blend Tie-Back Dress
A spring linen dress you can style with flats or heels.
- $74.99
- H&M
30% off
Abercrombie & Fitch
Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
This on-sale polka dot dress could be worn to a spring wedding calling for cocktail attire.
- $84
- $120
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Tuckernuck
STAUD Cayenne Elyse Dress
This STAUD dress features stitch detailing, a high neck, and a pleated skirt.
- $295
- Tuckernuck
Tuckernuck
Saylor Multi York Midi Dress
The Saylor Multi York Midi Dress has a smocked bodice, V-neckline and flowy skirt. Style with red or nude sandals for a fun vacation look!
- $297
- Tuckernuck
Anthropologie
Hunter Bell Sleeveless Square-Neck Bubble Midi Dress
We picture this bubble dress styled on a European adventure.
- $465
- Anthropologie
Anthropologie
En Elly Mesh Slim Midi Dress
A beautiful midi dress for a special spring evening.
- $178
- Anthropologie
Spring maxi dresses
Amazon
ANRABESS Womens Summer Casual Maxi Dress
A dress you can throw on for multiple spring occasions.
- $32.99
- Amazon
H&M
Tie-belt Shirt Dress
Style this leopard-print dress with black accessories: ballet flats, a clutch and sunglasses.
- $29.99
- H&M
Anthropologie
The Irene Linen Shirt Dress by Maeve
A linen shirt dress you can spend your whole day in or save for a special occasion, like your BFF's upcoming baby shower.
- $188
- Anthropologie
Abercrombie & Fitch
Off-The-Shoulder Knit Maxi Dress
This A&F dress is under $100 and comes in two colors and three lengths.
- $90
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Giselle Drop-Waist Maxi Dress
A great wedding guest dress in on-trend butter yellow.
- $160
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Julia Slip Contrast Tie-Back Maxi Dress
This chic black and white dress may be your go-to all season long.
- $140
- Abercrombie & Fitch
30% off
Old Navy
Vintage Maxi T-Shirt Dress
Wear this maxi T-shirt dress with sneakers for a day of errands or throw it over a bathing suit on spring break.
- $17.49
- $24.99
- Old Navy
Hill House Home
The Anjuli Nap Dress
The 4.6-star Anjui Nap Dress now comes in a new print for spring.
- $140
- Hill House Home
Revolve
Bardot x REVOLVE Aradia Maxi Dress
Consider this your next date-night dress.
- $148
- Revolve
Revolve
Rue Sophie Agla Dress
This long-sleeved butter yellow maxi is the perfect mix of chic and comfy.
- $278
- Revolve
14% off
Petal & Pup
Bowman Maxi Dress - Brown Floral
Style this Petal & Pup maxi with matching brown strappy sandals for a warm day.
- $84.15
- $99
- Petal & Pup
Revolve
MORE TO COME Becky Ruffle Maxi Dress
Go pretty in pink with this feminine ruffle maxi.
- $96
- Revolve