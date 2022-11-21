While tights aren't a new invention, statement styles are definitely having a moment right now.

Thanks to designer labels such as Valentino, this year, everything from Barbiecore pink tights to uniquely patterned looks have hit the runways, front rows at fashion week, and have even been seen on the everyday street-style scene.

Model Gigi Hadid, for instance, was spotted at this year's Prince's Trust Gala wearing her own take on the statement tights trend. She posed for cameras on the red carpet wearing a monochromatic pink look including a sleeveless embroidered dress, tights and platform pumps -- all within the same color family.

PHOTO: Gigi Hadid attends the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala, April 28, 2022 in New York City.
Rob Kim/WireImage/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid attends the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala, April 28, 2022 in New York City.

It's also the time of the year where having a great pair of tights to rock with your dresses or skirts can be beneficial if you want to keep warm.

From classic to modern trendy styles, see and shop several great pairs just below.

Tights 60 Denier
H&#38;M

Tights 60 Denier

Price: $12.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

FULL CONTROL TIGHTS
SKIMS

FULL CONTROL TIGHTS

Price: $48   From: SKIMS

Shop Now
Ethical Net Tights
Nordstrom

Ethical Net Tights

Price: $32   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

MID SUPPORT TIGHTS
SKIMS

MID SUPPORT TIGHTS

Price: $42   From: SKIMS

Shop Now
MORE: Nude Barre fights colorism in fashion industry by offering diverse hosiery for all

Neon 40 Tights
Revolve

Neon 40 Tights

Price: $49   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Glitter Fishnet Tights
Free People

Glitter Fishnet Tights

Price: $48   From: Free People

Shop Now

Opaque Tights
Anthropologie

Opaque Tights

Price: $20   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Ribbed Lurex Tights
Anthropologie

Ribbed Lurex Tights

Price: $32   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Mini Square Sheer Tights
Nordstrom

Mini Square Sheer Tights

Price: $15   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Plush Tummy Shaping Tights
Spanx

Plush Tummy Shaping Tights

Price: $35   From: Spanx

Shop Now

