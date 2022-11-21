While tights aren't a new invention, statement styles are definitely having a moment right now.
Thanks to designer labels such as Valentino, this year, everything from Barbiecore pink tights to uniquely patterned looks have hit the runways, front rows at fashion week, and have even been seen on the everyday street-style scene.
Model Gigi Hadid, for instance, was spotted at this year's Prince's Trust Gala wearing her own take on the statement tights trend. She posed for cameras on the red carpet wearing a monochromatic pink look including a sleeveless embroidered dress, tights and platform pumps -- all within the same color family.
It's also the time of the year where having a great pair of tights to rock with your dresses or skirts can be beneficial if you want to keep warm.
From classic to modern trendy styles, see and shop several great pairs just below.
FULL CONTROL TIGHTS
Price: $48 • From: SKIMS
Ethical Net Tights
Price: $32 • From: Nordstrom
MID SUPPORT TIGHTS
Price: $42 • From: SKIMS
Neon 40 Tights
Price: $49 • From: Revolve
Glitter Fishnet Tights
Price: $48 • From: Free People
Opaque Tights
Price: $20 • From: Anthropologie
Ribbed Lurex Tights
Price: $32 • From: Anthropologie
Mini Square Sheer Tights
Price: $15 • From: Nordstrom
Plush Tummy Shaping Tights
Price: $35 • From: Spanx
