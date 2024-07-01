While we love tennis for the sport, we also love it for the fashion.
Kahlana Barfield Brown, a fashion and beauty expert, shows "Good Morning America" three ways to style tennis-inspired looks for the summer.
For example, wear a Fabletics pleated skirt to the court and then style it with a half-zip sweatshirt, baseball cap and crossbody bag for a casual all-day ensemble.
Brown also has outfits for brunch and work featuring brands like J.Crew, Gap, adidas and Zella.
Check it out below!
