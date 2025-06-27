Ready for some fun in the sun?
Now that summer is officially underway, we're looking for all of the best ways to level up days spent outdoors. Whether you're headed to the lake, taking a trip to the beach or just want to set up a family-friendly activity in the backyard, we have some of our favorite outdoor summer games ready for you to shop.
Spend hours launching Stomp Rockets with the kids, pack a game of Flyball for the beach, or practice your golf game with a portable set you can set up at home.
Continue below for Lori Bergamotto's "The Right Stuff" picks for summer games.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Battle Golf
Golfing enthusiasts should take a swing at Battle Golf's portable golf game, which turns your backyard into its own golf course. Lay it flat for chipping practice or set it up vertically for full swings. It comes with 24 realistic Velcro balls, fairway turf, a ball sleeve and more. You can also shop SJEhome's golf chipping game on sale at Amazon.
Flyball
"Some games are complicated. Some are loud. And then there's this one -- pure, laid-back enjoyment packed into a 5-pound bag," Uncommon Goods' website states.
Pack this portable toss game for a backyard barbecue or a day spent at the beach. It includes a runway, ramp, target ring, supports, six balls and two drawstring bags. Like a classic arcade game, take turns rolling the balls down the ramp and landing in a target ring to earn points.
Stomp Rocket
For under $15, this Stomp Rocket launcher is pure nostalgic fun. The set includes an adjustable rocket launch stand and three Stomp Rockets the brand boasts will blast up to 200 feet in the air.
TidalBall
Your next go-to beach game? TidalBall. It's simple, easy to pack and comes in a mesh bag, which means you don't have to fuss with too much sand at cleanup. It's recommended for ages 6 and up.
ZipString
ZipString is the toy that keeps on giving for the summer. This lasso game boosts imagination for you kids where they can come up with various games. The lightweight and portable design makes it perfect for any trips planned this summer. Just throw it in your bag or pocket, and you are good to go! ZipString can be charged via USB-C cable that comes included alongside three different string sizes for all types of play.
Activ Flyer
Get ready to pack the best game for outdoor fun! Activ Flyer is the easiest throw and catch product on the market! The unique design flies straight and can be caught by the smallest of hands. Enjoy hours of outdoor fun with the whole family, and ditch the electronics.
Bocce Ball
The Franklin Sports Family Bocce Ball game set is the perfect summer game for the whole family. The America-themed set features four red balls, four blue balls and one white pallino ball. It also includes a ball bag for easy carrying, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a high-quality bocce ball set.
More 'GMA' picks
