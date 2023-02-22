The Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick has become a viral and coveted product to achieve the trendy "frizz-free" slicked-back hairstyle.

Celebrities and influencers like Alix Earle, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid all have called the TIGI Wax Stick a "must-have" in their beauty routine to tame flyaways and keep their hair looking sleek.

The products ingredients include beeswax for hold and castor oil to nourish while giving you a "wet" semi-matte finish.

The product has been sold out for weeks, but it's finally back in stock on Amazon for under $25 dollars. Grab it while you can!

Amazon Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick Price: $22.58 • From: Amazon Shop Now

More hair care to shop:

Ulta It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Plus Keratin Price: $23 • From: Ulta Shop Now

Amazon Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner for Dry or Damaged Hair Price: $12.95 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave In Conditioning Spray Price: $23.75 • From: Amazon Shop Now