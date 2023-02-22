The Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick has become a viral and coveted product to achieve the trendy "frizz-free" slicked-back hairstyle.

Celebrities and influencers like Alix Earle, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid all have called the TIGI Wax Stick a "must-have" in their beauty routine to tame flyaways and keep their hair looking sleek.

The products ingredients include beeswax for hold and castor oil to nourish while giving you a "wet" semi-matte finish.

The product has been sold out for weeks, but it's finally back in stock on Amazon for under $25 dollars. Grab it while you can!

@officiallyval Testing out this viral hair wax stick- i was expecting to hate it 😳 #hairwaxstick #hairwaxtricks #sleekbun #sleekstick #sleekponytail #sleekbuntutorial #beautyreview #hairreview #hairproducts #hairproductreview #cleangirlmakeuplook #cleangirlaesthetics #cleangirlhair ♬ Lo-fi hip hop - NAO-K

Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick
Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick

